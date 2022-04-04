The covid-19 positivity rate continues to rise in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 8.16%, the Department of Health reported today.

Meanwhile, the agency did not report new deaths from covid-19, so the death toll remains at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 41 people are hospitalized, the same number as reported yesterday. They are divided into 32 adult and nine pediatric patients.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second reinforcement of the covid-19 vaccine,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.





At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.