Health

The covid-19 positivity rate continues to rise in Puerto Rico | Agencies

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 8.16%, the Department of Health reported today.

Meanwhile, the agency did not report new deaths from covid-19, so the death toll remains at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 41 people are hospitalized, the same number as reported yesterday. They are divided into 32 adult and nine pediatric patients.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second reinforcement of the covid-19 vaccine,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.


The experts on youth mental health: "That brain is in survival mode"

At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Coronavirus cases are rising elsewhere; what will happen in LA county?

1 min ago

Covid today Emilia, 3,195 infections and 18 deaths: April 4th bulletin

4 mins ago

US reaches record low for COVID hospitalizations

13 mins ago

New way against colon cancer, breaking down the sugar shield – Medicine

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button