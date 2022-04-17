The COVID-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico could be close to 25% next week

Health experts warned Saturday that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 could continue to increase this coming week due to a decrease in security and protection measures against the coronavirus, especially during the celebration of Holy Week.

The positivity rate was positioned today at 19% according to the COVID-19 Monitoring Report that contains data from the Health Department analyzed by Dr. Rafael Irizarry, professor at Harvard University.

On Thursday, 77% of the island had a high transmission of the virus with a positivity of 10% or more, which represents 60 of the 78 municipalities. Meanwhile, today the number of municipalities increased to 65, which represents 83%. This data, also from the COVID-19 Monitoring Report, gives an idea of ​​how community transmission has been in the last two weeks and continues to grow throughout the island.

“During Holy Week, many went on vacation. That is why it is expected that in the next two weeks the incidence may rise even more. Strict measures must be taken in workplaces and schools to prevent outbreaks,” said Ilia Toledo, from the Toledo Clinical Laboratory.

The Doctor Marcos Lopez Casillasresearch manager of the Public Health Trust, warned that in just one week the cases diagnosed by positive PCR and antigen tests have almost doubled.

“This (the rebound of the virus) happened last year with the alpha variant and now it is repeating itself. If we lower our guard for Wednesday we will be close to 25% and that would be a super rebound “he indicated.

To date, he said, most infections are concentrated in the 20 to 39-year-old sector. The danger, he indicated, is that they infect older adults, who tend to be more complicated by this disease, to the point of requiring hospitalizations and, sometimes, even death.

“Last year, due to the rebound, schools could not even be reopened. Now we have a worse problem with BA.2, which is more transmissible than anything else,” he said.

The biochemist insisted that the general population should not forget that the emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, which is why it is urgent that contagion prevention measures continue, including the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, at least protect yourself. It’s not that they don’t go out to the beach or other activities, but that they protect themselves and be cautious, especially with their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents,” said López Casillas.

the teacher of the University of Puerto Rico He urged the population to assume their individual responsibility and not wait for the government to impose greater restrictions before acting.

“Do not wait for Health to say the new administrative order (for the control of the virus) because it will be too late (to protect yourself). The (most drastic) measures are going to be taken when the health system is attacked. And that hasn’t happened yet,” she stated.

Dr. Irizarry also recognized the seriousness of the situation.

“The COVID19 situation worsened this week in Puerto Rico. With over 1,100 cases detected per day, the level is similar to the peak of the alpha and delta waves. More worrying is that the detected cases are doubling every 8 days, ”he indicated on his Twitter account.

The scientist added that as in previous spikes, hospitalizations began to climb ten to fourteen days after the increase in cases.

“Although the current variant is milder, the concern is that the exponential growth continues and reaches levels that result in the mortality rate as we saw in January. This can be avoided, but right now the growth rate in PR is the highest in the US”, she warned.

the epidemiologist Fabiola Cruz Lopez He also warned through social networks of the danger with the increase in infections.

“To take care! On these days, plan to keep your distance and wear your mask. Avoiding COVID-19 is not done just because of the risk of hospitalization or death. We already know that avoiding infection or re-infection is just as important as exercising, not smoking, eating healthy and other measures to maintain quality of life. The effects of COVID-19, outside the acute stage, are a serious matter and we will see it reflected in the continued deterioration of the health of our PR, added to the burden on mental health due to so much stress that we face, ”he indicated.