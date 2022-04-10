The COVID-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico increases to 11.96%

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, a new increase in the positivity rate of the COVID-19this time at 11.96%.

Until yesterday, Saturday, the percentage amounted to 11.62%. This morning, the agency shared in a tweet that the preliminary positivity amounted to 12.18%, a figure that increased to 12.22% at noon, although this number has not been validated.

According to the data portal in Puerto Rico, there has been no positivity above 12% since February 8, when it reached 12.32%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this line should not be greater than 5%, while local experts recommend 3%.

On the other hand, Health reported a new death from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a 75-year-old man from the Ponce region, who was vaccinated with the booster dose.

To date, Puerto Rico has registered 4,177 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began in March 2020.

So far this year there have been 856 deaths from this disease, the majority (398) in the group of 80 years or older. At the moment, the island averages one death per day.

Total hospitalized for COVID-19 dawned at 61, a figure that is divided into 44 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

Two adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one of them connected to a ventilator. No pediatric case is in intensive care.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that your doctor can recommend,” Health highlighted.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – increased from 190 to 237, while the number of probable cases also rose from 324 to 379.

Regarding vaccination, the count on the Health portal shows that 2,949,950 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,668,914 have completed the dose series (86.8%).

In addition, 170,689 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer Y 1,432,613 people over the age of 12 have received their first booster dose, representing 59.9% of the eligible population.