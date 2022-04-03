The covid-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico increases to 8% | Agencies

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 8%, the Department of Health reported today.

Meanwhile, the agency did not report new deaths from covid-19, so the death toll remains at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 41 people are hospitalized, one patient less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 35 adult and six pediatric patients.





“Keeping up to date with the covid-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.





At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

