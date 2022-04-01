The covid-19 test is no longer necessary to enter the country in case of being vaccinated – Information – 04/01/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

starting this friday It will no longer be necessary to present a PCR or antigen test to enter the country. As El País learned, the Executive Power is making the change in this measure imposed due to the pandemic and the decree is being signed by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

According to the decree signed this Friday by the president, the government considers that “it is necessary and convenient to update the aforementioned regulatory framework, adapting it to the evaluation of the measures adopted and the evolution of the pandemic that motivates the national health emergency situation.”

The document indicates that part of decree 195/020, of July 15, 2020, which governs the rules of entry into the country in the framework of the health emergency, is replaced.

The following is the regulation that governs from this April 1:

“to) Use face mask in the opportunities of contact less than two meters away with other people, both during the trip and upon arrival in the country;

b) Have health coverage In uruguay;

c) give compliance with contagion prevention measures that the health authority determines;

d) Perform the sworn declaration referred to in article 1 of Decree No. 195/020 of July 15, 2020;

e) Who have not had the covid-19 disease within the last 10 (ten) to 90 (ninety) days prior to shipment or arrival in the country and nor do they prove that they received the only dose or both doses, depending on the type of vaccine supplied, against the SARS CoV-2 virus approved by their country of origin, they must additionally prove a negative result of the SARS CoV-2 virus detection test (by molecular biology technique PCR-RT, antigens or diagnostic techniques that were approved by the Ministry of Public Health), performed no more than 72 (seventy-two) hours before the start of the trip (provided that the passenger is in transit), in a laboratory authorized in the country of origin or transit. Those under 6 years of age are exempt from the obligation established in this literal, being subject to the rest of the sanitary measures established in this Decree.

Those people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had symptoms of the disease, within the last 7 (seven) previous days, will not be able to enter.

upon arrival in the country.”

The president had announced this Thursday at the Latin Annual Meeting event that he had spoken with the Undersecretary of Public Health, José Luis Satdjian, to see if he would sign the decree this Friday or Monday, “and what are the reasons for delaying it or not delaying it.”

On March 24, El País reported that the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) was analyzing a “series of specific data” on the pandemic that marked the downward trend and that on the 31st of that month the technicians of the portfolio will meet in conjunction with the hierarchs to give the go-ahead to the resolution.

In addition, last Wednesday in the city of Mercedes, the president announced that he will meet next Monday with the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, to analyze the health emergency.