The covid-19 was complicated for J Balvin’s mother and she was transferred to an ICU

The covid-19 gives no respite to the family of the paisa reggaeton singer, J Balvin. In the morning hours of this Thursday, February 17, Mrs. Alba Mery Balvin, mother of the interpreter of the urban genre, was hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU).

This was reported by the portal minute30, who managed to confirm that the mother of Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin (first name), had complications from SARS-CoV-2 after being hospitalized for several days.

For now, J Balvin has not commented on his mother’s health, but social networks have already begun to flood with messages of solidarity with the artistwho, in fact, weeks ago begged her fans around the world to pray for Doña Alba, who had had to be hospitalized for the virus.

“My mother is in the clinic because her oxygen was lowered due to covid-19. I ask for prayers for her, because we can get out of this, “wrote the reggaeton artist on February 6.

Similarly, J Balvin made a very special request to his followers, to pray for his mother’s health, just as they do for that of any sick family member. “It is good that they understand that we are human beings equal to everyone (…) I ask for prayers for her so that we can get out of this”, he added.

J Balvin and Alba Mery Balvin, mother of the singer

And it is that the battle against the covid-19 of J Balvin and his mother has been going on since December 2021, when both tested positive for the virus and, although the interpreter of ‘Mi gente’ overcame everything without problems, it seems that his mother did not suffer the same fate.

On Twitter, several of Balvin’s Internet users and followers wished ‘mamá Balvin’ a speedy recovery and expressed their solidarity with the artist. “May your mom get better soon”; “I hope I get out of this”; “Champion Forces” among other texts.

And the news that the singer’s mother was hospitalized in an ICU has not been the only reason why the interpreter of songs like ‘In da getto’ and ‘Agua’ has been a trend. In the last hours, Balvin published his most recent single where, once again, he uncovered his heart and narrated several of the hard moments he faces with depression.

In fact, as a premonition of the mother’s state of health that was confirmed this morning, J Balvin dedicated some of the verses to doña Alba Mery in his single, in which he apologizes for several of the mistakes he has made throughout his musical career.

In ‘Niño Soñador’, as he titled his song, the paisa artist begins by describing his millionaire life: Fame, luxury cars, properties and diamonds, among other luxuries. Later, he apologizes to his ‘before self’, that child who dreamed of being a singer, but did not know what the life of an artist implies for him as a person. Balvin also confesses that he would trade all the luxuries for his mother’s health, be a good father to Rio and a good partner for his partner Valentina Ferrer.

“I am not ungrateful, / but I would change everything, / for mom’s health, / to last me a lifetime, / and I know I owe you, / but for my country I have done things, / that I never showed on the networks”, the artist from Antioquia is heard singing.

Even if JOSÉ says that the goal of this song is to let off steam and not ‘hit’ in less than 24 hours of being released on platforms, ‘Niño Soñador’ is already a trend on YouTube and very close to a million views.

Read all the details and listen to the song HERE.

