The covid contagion curve picks up in Spain | Society

New twist on the pandemic board: the covid contagion curve rises again in Spain. After two months of plummeting after the explosion of the sixth wave, the incidence has once again faced an upward trend and stands, according to data from the Ministry of Health this Friday, at 445 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, 3.4% more than a week ago. For now, the increase is slight and it remains to be seen if it consolidates over time, and experts call for caution. Hospital pressure, however, continues to decline and admissions to intensive care due to the coronavirus are already below 600. Health and the communities have not yet completed two of the great proposals for the definitive de-escalation of the pandemic: the withdrawal of the masks indoors and the conversion of the intensive coronavirus surveillance system to a sentinel network, similar to that of the flu.

The increase in incidence in the last days occurs after 30 years in all age groups. Since last Tuesday, the last time the ministry reported data, the rate of infection has only decreased in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 and in those in their twenties. Joan Caylà, member of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, points out several factors that can explain the rise in the curve: “To begin with, part of the population perceives a low risk because there is a failure in their communication: the data is published two days a the week and it seems that it is no longer important; or there is talk of getting the flu, which seems somewhat less serious”. And to this are added other variables, according to the epidemiologist: such as the BA.2 omicron sublineage, which is more transmissible and is gaining ground on the street —in some communities it is already 75%, according to the latest ministry report—; or the effect of the carnival festivities: “In the Canary Islands, where these festivities are lived a lot, there is a rebound [la incidencia ha crecido un 4% desde el martes]; in Sitges, which also celebrates them a lot, the speed of transmission of the virus also skyrocketed”.

Caylà warns, however, that there may be underreporting and gives the example of Madrid, which despite being an area with a high population density and mobility, has an incidence of 221, half the Spanish average. “The downward inertia of the sixth wave should lead us to continue to decline and be in two weeks at 40 cases per 100,000, but it is deteriorating,” he laments. Unlike other waves, the rate of stagnation and rebound in infections has occurred this time at higher incidence levels: the rate of decline in infections stopped last week, when the incidence comfortably exceeded 400 cases per 100,000 , while, after the fifth wave of the summer, the curve began to plateau in mid-October around 40 cases per 100,000.

The script twist in the rate of infections in Spain is still timid, but in line with the trend in other European countries. According to data from the Our World in Data repository, the incidence is also growing in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria, among others. All of them comfortably exceed 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days —Austria, in fact, is close to 6,000 and the Netherlands, 5,000; Switzerland is at 4,000 and Germany is over 3,000—. Spain, despite being at high risk incidence thresholds, has a much lower level of infections than these countries.

Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the University of Oxford, assures that the United Kingdom is already immersed in a new wave. “One in 20 people is infected right now in England and in Scotland it’s one in 14,” he explains. He points out that Spain will not take long: “It is very clear that Spain will have another wave and what is expected is that it will be more cases than income. What is difficult to predict is the size of the wave.” Prieto-Alhambra attributes the rise in cases in the United Kingdom to the growth of the omicron subvariant in a context, moreover, of few or no restrictions: “It is more transmissible, although it does not escape the vaccine. It appears that vaccines, while helping to prevent severe disease, do little against infection. And to that we add that we put the booster dose before in Spain and we are losing immunity.

The pharmacoepidemiologist points out, in fact, that the country where the curve is especially descending is precisely the one that discovered the BA.2 subvariant: Denmark. “They go down because they have already passed the wave of BA.2 that the rest of us are experiencing now.” Caylà, for his part, also warns of the impact that the exodus of Ukrainian refugees may have in the short term on transmission in other countries: “Ukraine had low vaccination coverage and an increasing incidence. Many of these people have had to make long journeys on crowded buses or trains: whoever left there with covid could easily have transmitted it to many people. It would be interesting if they could be tested for covid to cut transmission chains.”

In Spain, it remains to be seen, yes, if the upward trend is consolidated in the coming weeks, as Prieto-Alhambra fears, or the epidemic curve will play sawtooth, with controlled and time-limited spikes, instead of increases sustained that propitiate an eventual seventh wave. José Martínez Olmos, professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health, assumes that there will be “more spikes”, but a seventh wave “is difficult to predict”.

For now, the great measures of the de-escalation that the Government foresaw in the short term and after the cessation of the sixth wave, are still up in the air: there is no date for the removal of the masks indoors and the Public Health Commission, which met on Thursday, it has not yet approved the new Surveillance and Control Strategy against covid after the acute phase of the pandemic. The new protocol, which contemplates stopping counting covid on a case-by-case basis and advancing to sentinel surveillance with specific centers that will monitor the circulation of the virus, will be approved “in the coming days”, according to the Commission, but it has not specified when it will enter into force. vigor.

Caylà flatly rejects both measures. The removal of the masks, he believes, “could be assessed with incidences below 50 cases per 100,000 ″, but right now, he adds, it makes no sense. Especially when it is observed, in addition to the rise of covid, an increase in flu cases in Spain. Martínez Olmos also advises against removing the masks inside: “It is opening the door to more infections. The Public Health Commission does not finish deciding either, there is prudence ”.

Regarding the transition to sentinel surveillance, Caylà insists that covid is not the flu: “The magnitude of the flu problem is much lower in cases and affectation. And besides, the flu is seasonal. If we want good control, we must actively search for cases for early diagnosis and try to treat and isolate positives and their contacts as soon as possible. You have to go for it all.” Prieto-Alhambra, on the other hand, points out: “If they don’t plan to do anything, as Europe is doing now, it doesn’t make much sense to collect such robust data. Although my concern is that the sentinel model implies stopping the genotyping of viruses because that is the way to detect variants.”

Downward healthcare pressure

Despite the slight increase in incidence, what is kept under control and declining in Spain is hospital pressure: there are 4,580 people admitted to Spanish health centers due to covid, 6.4% less than last Tuesday . Specifically, there are 597 people in intensive care and only Catalonia has an occupation of critical care beds due to covid of more than 10% of the total places.

Caylà warns, however, that the impact of the rebound in the hospital system is yet to be seen and asks to pay attention to the natural history of the disease: after the positive, a few days go by before the cases can get complicated and end up admitted.