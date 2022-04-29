The Covid continues to fall in Europe for the fourth consecutive week

The Real street of the Seville April Fair in 2019.

The Covid indicators continue to decline, although with some territorial inequality. The average incidence, hospital admission, ICU occupancy, mortality and positivity decreased, according to the European body for disease prevention and control.

The incidence of new cases of coronavirus in 14 days in Europe remains at high levels in those over 65 years of age, although it falls for the fourth consecutive week, according to the latest data released by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

With data collected until April 24, the drop has been 18% to 1,014 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with one country (Poland) below 40, two between 40 and 100 (Sweden, Romanian), five between 100 and 300 (Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Holland, Norway) and 22 above 300. Spain and Portugal are the only countries in the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) where cases rise, also among the older population. reports Eph.

For those over 65 years of age, the average incidence in the EU/EEA is 973 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a 8% lessalthough it represents 75% of the maximum reached during the pandemic on the continent, which is why the ECDC considers it important to continue monitoring it closely.

The hospital admission rate, with data from 17 of the 30 countries in the area, fell from 9.3 per 100,000 inhabitants to 8.8 in the last week; and that of occupation, with data from 20 countries, from 20.5 to 19.9, with Spain like nico with growing trend.

The ICU admission, with data from 12 countries, stood at 0.7 per 100,000, one tenth less; and occupation, at 1.5, also one tenth lower.

Of the 29 passes with data from these indicators, four they recorded a growing trend in at least one of them.

The ECDC notes that the weekly rate of covid-19 tests fell last week by 17% to 2,384 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the average positivity in the tests it was 15.5%, almost four percentage points less.

The mortality rate at 14 days, decreasing for the second week in a row, it was 19.2 per 1 million, 1% less.

One hundred percent of the registered cases correspond to the micron variantand of them, 95.5%, to the BA2 subvariant.

83.4% of the population over 18 years of age has the complete guideline of the vaccine against covid-19, a percentage that drops to 72.6% in the total population, although the coverage figures vary significantly between the different passes.

6% of those over 18 years of age (53.2% of the total population) have received the booster dose.

Predictions for next week point to a decreasing trend in new cases and growing in hospital admissions and deaths, although the ECDC warns that forecasts are every time less accurate by the successive and continuous changes in the criteria for testing and in the notification procedures.