The covid crisis triggers interest in investing in homes for seniors

The covid crisis has triggered interest in senior living room , housing with services for the elderly, as an alternative to residences. According to Belén Brown, professor at the EAE Business School and author of a study on the social and health sector in Spain, these homes, designed for people over 65 with personal autonomy and an above-average economic level, will increase by 10 % in the next years.

At the other extreme, the experience of the pandemic in residences, with the high mortality and isolation that was imposed during the first wave, has reduced the occupancy of private centers to 85%, according to data from ACRA, the employer’s association of the sector in Catalonia.

“The senior either retirement living it is a concept that is still in a very incipient stage in Spain, although it is well established in countries such as the United States, Canada, Denmark or Finland”, points out Juan Manuel Pardo, director of the housing area of ​​the consulting firm JLL. Here, the firm explains, are some examples of resort on the coast, where most of the clients are foreigners, and other urban ones, where the majority of the clients are local. In all cases, they are people with high purchasing power who are not only looking for a home, but also social integration and sharing experiences and hobbies. Another format, which has not yet landed in Spain, is the coliving senior in which an operator exploits the dwellings on a rental basis.

In Barcelona, ​​21% of households are retired, and in 8.7% a person over 65 lives alone

“There are many investors asking and wanting, but few projects are underway, because we have no experience of this model also working in Spain,” acknowledges Pardo. Here, a company like Las Arcadias has developed a mixed model: it promoted assisted living apartments in the center of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which it sold to investors or users, and today it is the only operator. This year, the US fund King Street has announced its entry into Spain, allied with Apanemi, the entity led by Juan Velayos and Marcus Donaldson, to develop a luxury housing development for people over 70 years of age in La Moraleja (Madrid), with an investment of 20 million euros.

“Investors are looking for locations in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Malaga, in urban environments with high rents, so that they attract residents of the area and they are able to pay for them,” acknowledges Pardo.

The consolidation of housing complexes with services for the elderly could also relieve tensions in the real estate market: in many cases they live alone, or as a couple, in central flats that have more surface area than they need. According to data from the Barcelona City Council Sociodemographic Survey, 21.6% of households in the city are made up of retired people, and in 8.7% of cases a person over 65 lives alone.

Joan Ràfols, president of the Chamber of Urban Property of Barcelona, ​​points out that “in Spain, mobility is penalized by the taxation that taxes the transfer of housing, which is the highest in Europe”. Ràfols recalls that for three years those over 65 have not been taxed on capital gains in personal income tax when selling their habitual residence. “But they do pay the municipal capital gain, which is now determined based on the new cadastral value set by the Treasury, so that for those who have lived for several decades in a big city, it usually represents more than 10% of the sale price.” The purchase of another property, on the other hand, must pay the property transfer tax and documented legal acts (10% in Catalonia) and the registration and notary fees. “In many cases, changing flats means going from a large or central one to a smaller and worse located one, and the difference in value goes to the Treasury. So people choose to age at home”, says Ràfols.

When moving house, taxes take 20% of the value of the home and slow down mobility

The owners of a second residence, for their part, can sell it and are also exempt from paying income tax on the profit if it is worth less than 240,000 euros and they reinvest the amount in the constitution of a life annuity, which is taxed at a rate of only 8% for those over 75 years of age. The constitution of life annuities can also be done with the sale of the habitual residence and “it is a formula that allows financing the cost of a residence when dependency and pension assistance is not enough”, recalls Cinta Pasqual, president of ACRA . It would also make it possible to finance the payment of rent for a coliving senior such as formulas such as Pensium, a firm specialized in advancing the rental of their home to older people so that with that income they can pay for specialized accommodation.

An important brake for senior housing projects is urban planning, which sets the minimum surface area of ​​the homes, their equipment or the obligation to have parking, in parameters that make the projects unfeasible. The residences, in addition, can be done on private land classified as facilities, but not assisted housing. “In the metropolitan area there is little land and it is very expensive, so in the end products come out that are beyond the reach of middle-class people,” says Ràfols.