the Covid money to Leonardo DiCaprio’s meat in a test tube – Il Tempo





Coldiretti denounces the incorrect behavior of the European Union. From Tuttofood, the World Food Exhibition in Milan, comes the position taken by the association representing and assisting Italian agriculture: “It is unacceptable that the EU finances the private business of ‘test tube’ meat with public resources behind which they hide relevant economic interests and international speculations aimed at upsetting the world agri-food system ”. The reference is to the allocation of 2 million euros granted to two Dutch companies engaged in the production of “meat” in the laboratory from in vitro cells. The loan was granted to Nutreco and Mosa Meat where the famous American actor Leonardo DiCaprio also invested, who, as Coldiretti attacks, “certainly does not need the money of European citizens”.





“Moreover, this is not the only episode of a public figure – recalls Coldiretti – who tries to do business with fake meat, as the case of the tycoon Bill Gates demonstrates. Financial support was also granted as part of the React Eu program that the Commission had launched to respond to the crisis generated by the Covid emergency that has brought the farming system to its knees in Italy and in Europe. There is a risk of supporting a skilful marketing operation that aims to change natural food styles based on quality and tradition without having carried out a real independent verification on the ethical and environmental impact of these productions on which a growing number of multinationals are aiming to do business. . The choice to support companies that aim to compete unfairly on the market by pretending to be meat products obtained – underlines Coldiretti – from cell multiplication in the laboratory combined with growth factors and substances compatible with biological tissues, is also added to the ongoing demonization campaign. for real meat. A double pincer that threatens to close the stables with the loss of jobs and traditional productions whose distinctiveness is a strategic component of Made in Italy in the world ”.





Loading... Advertisements

The president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini expounded himself: “The demand for quality and guarantee of origin has led to a real boom in the breeding of historical Italian meat breeds which, after risking extinction, have returned to repopulate the countryside from the Apennines to the Alps. Breeding has a fundamental role in preserving landscapes, territories, traditions and culture because when a barn closes, an entire system made up of animals, meadows for fodder, typical cheeses is lost and above all of people committed to fighting depopulation and degradation often for entire generations “.



