“The covid pandemic is not over”

In England the first two cases of covid related to the new variant Omicron. They have been reported in Nottingham and Chelmsford, Essex. This was announced by the Government. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a mask requirement will be introduced in shops and on public transport to combat the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The rules are expected to be enacted in the next few days and will be reviewed within the next three weeks.

All travelers entering the UK will need to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in Downing Street on the new omicron variant. Johnson explained that he does not want to interrupt travel, noting that entry restrictions can only slow the spread of any new variant, not stop it.

The announcement of the first two cases detected in England, the first throughout the UKThe two cases, discovered “last night”, are “linked”, and both are self-isolating along with their families, while further tests are carried out.

“This is a reminder that the pandemic it is far from over, ”explained Javid, adding that targeted tests are underway in the areas of the two reported cases: in Chelmsford, north-east London, and Nottingham, in central England.

According to the European Center for Disease Control, the risk level is “high or very high”. Pfizer and Moderna let it be known that they are already at work. First case identified in Belgium, a suspect in Germany.

The two cases of omicron variant identified in the UK are related to a trip to South Africa. This was announced by the British health authorities, cited by the Guardian. According to the paper, the UK’s Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa) is carrying out targeted tests in places where the two cases are likely to have infected other people.

“We are worried about this new variant but in any case, thanks to the network we have created in Italy we would be able to find it very early”. Antonia Ricci, general director of the IZVe, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie based in Legnaro (Padua), confirms this to ANSA. It is one of the 70 centers in Italy that deals with the sequencing of the virus on the recommendation of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Covid swabs sent by all the local health authorities arrive in Legnaro every day, chosen randomly or because they are considered interesting, such as those of the reinfected, particularly serious cases or positive ones despite vaccination. “The Italian network is working well – continues Ricci – it has been structured and produces constantly updated results”. The director has no particular fears about the consequences that the new variant may have in Italy. “The impact on a population with a vaccination rate as high as our country – he concludes – would certainly be lower than in countries where it is very low”.

