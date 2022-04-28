The Covid rules have fallen, and the spaces “On the beach with distant umbrellas” remain

The Covid rules are no longer there, finally. But by dint of respecting distances, we realized that, apart from viruses, space is synonymous with relaxation. And so, once the pandemic has been overcome, the good habit of spacing the umbrellas remains: each of them will continue to have 12 dedicated square meters, which become 10 in the most eroded beaches. The decision was made by the Region, but found the support of the entrepreneurs in the sector: “In recent years we have all understood that if you leave more space available, the customer appreciates it – says Maurizio Rustignoli, president of the Beaches of Ravenna coop -. It is a choice linked to the spaces to experience the beach in a better way. Then it is clear that every seaside activity must be able to install a certain number of umbrellas for the company to be economically sustainable “. To make a comparison, suffice it to say that before the pandemic the regional ordinance established a minimum of 7 and a half square meters for each umbrella.

Everything else will be back as in 2019, finally. “The Covid ordinance touched on issues concerning the setting of the beach – remembers Rustignoli -. For example, the play area had to be fenced with a limited number of children at a time, we had to manage the flows of entry and exit from the structure, guarantee spacing even in showers and in every moment of aggregation, limit team games, pay attention to the sanitation of sports equipment and table football. Now all this ends. We start the season with optimism, hoping to have closed the difficult phase of the two years of Covid to return again to the numbers of 2019 “. Of course, something remains: a different sense of distance. “We have all internalized the management of spaces, we have understood that we must keep some attention – adds Rustignoli -. What we try to do is to organize the structure in the best possible way, taking the right ideas”.

End of Covid regulations also means another thing: the return of dancing parties and music. “In the last two years many entrepreneurs have shown maturity in interrupting the service – continues Rustignoli – but above all in Marina, which remains the center of the nightlife, these events will also restart. Even here, however, I see a change among the entrepreneurs: everyone has the awareness that more attention is needed, that fun must return but expanding the spaces available, diversifying accesses and exits, increasing the toilets. Compared to the past I perceive a greater search for quality: we are no longer limited to playing music and to sell alcohol, but the intention is to build a moment of fun also dictated by new entertainment figures. Quality is sought in concerts, artists and dance performances. I see that companies are investing more in these aspects “. After all, Rustignoli recalls that the phenomenon of beach dancing itself was born in Marina di Ravenna: “It was a new type of response to the needs of children, tourists and citizens”.

Another novelty of the summer season, even if of a completely different type, is the arrival of three new stations for lifeguards, two of which in Marina Romea and one in Marina di Ravenna: those present in the concession areas thus pass from 67 to 70. In total, even counting those in the free beaches, they become 84. In each there are a turret, a blowfish and obviously a rescue sailor. There will be 103 lifeguards manning them, ready to intervene in case of emergency at sea.

Sara Servadei