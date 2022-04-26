The COVID vaccination registry will be opened for girls and boys over 12 years of age, even if they do not have comorbidities

Mexico has been vaccinating people over 12 years of age against COVID-19 for some time, as long as they have some comorbidity. Now, the next step is to apply the vaccine to everyone over 12 years of age and the pre-registration will be opened as soon as next thursday april 28.

In Mexico, Cofepris approved Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 for girls and boys aged 5 to 11 years, but the approval was not accompanied by a universal vaccination announcement for that age group. Instead, vaccine applications will now correspond to those over 12 years of age.

As has happened in previous cases, registration will be through the site mivacuna.gob.mx. At the time of writing this text, pre-registration is still in force for those over 12 years of age, provided they have some comorbidity. It is likely that, as has happened with previous pre-registrations, the new option will be enabled one or two days earlier than announced by the Ministry of Health.

The undersecretary did not advance further on what will happen to girls and boys from 5 to 11 years old, but the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed before that he is looking for vaccines to vaccinate them as well.

At the same press conference, Undersecretary López-Gatell said that Mexico is in the process of moving from an epidemic state to an endemic state of COVID-19.