The Covid vaccine against all variants arrives

Code name: Moon Shot. Moon Landing. But also lunar injection. This is what the new Covid vaccine is called in the US military. The US Army preparation could be as revolutionary as themoon landingand the first results on its effectiveness should arrive within a few days.

Why the new universal Covid vaccine is incredible: what changes

It is an anti Covid vaccine “incredible“, As the professor defined it Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin. Since he could be the first universal against all variants of the coronavirus, present and future. A goal awaited by the entire scientific community.

And strongly desired by the States Unitedwho have put in vast amounts of time and money and devoted some of Washington’s most admired brains to the lens.

How the US Army’s new Covid vaccine works

The professor got to see the first results obtained by the US military, underlining how much they are “impressive“, And disclosing its contents to the Independent.

The new American Covid vaccine against all variants was first developed and tested on animals. Scientists isolated the receptor-binding domain, or RBD, of the Spike protein. That is the most variable part of the coronavirus genome, essential for the binding with the receptor Ace-2 of humans and primates.

The RBD was then attached to nano particles composed of ferritina globular protein found naturally in the liver, spleen, bone marrow and skeletal tissues, and which has a cell structure with 24 identical subunits. By transporting the coronavirus RGB into the body, it allows the body to create antibodies specific.

The new Covid vaccine against all variants: the first results

According to Luke O’Neill, the first tests on primates have shown that the new universal vaccine produced by the US military protects from Sars-Cov-1, the coronavirus that gave rise to the Sars epidemic, from Sars-Cov -2, responsible for the Covid pandemic, and its own variants Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron.

In the United States it would now be underway phase 1 of experimentation on beings humans, whose data could be disclosed already in the next period. According to what emerged, the new preparation should also protect against subvariants such as Xe, which are recombinations of the genetic material of Omicron and Omicron 2, up to 20% more infectious than the original strains.

The new vaccine produced in America will not be available immediately, considering that, like the other preparations currently used in the vaccination campaign, it will have to pass the other test phases. But the innovative technology and the preliminary results bode well.

This could be the drug that will permanently wipe out the Covid pandemic. And with it all coronavirus infections that could emerge in the future from the contact between humans and animals.

We have already talked to you here about the project of a universal vaccine against Covid and against the flu and here about the arrival in the autumn of an effective bivalent vaccine against Omicron. However, there remains a risk on the horizon, which only the American vaccine seems to avoid: the arrival of new variants, as anticipated here by Moderna.