The Covid vaccine extends the menstrual cycle. The new study from the USA

ANCONA – The State Police is carrying out, in numerous Italian provinces, 50 pre-trial detention orders for crimes related to the undue issue of the Green pass. The crimes contested by the Ancona prosecutor’s office are those of corruption, false ideology and embezzlement committed in competition by as many suspects. In prison he ended up a 51-year-old registered nurse, vaccination officer in a vaccination center in Ancona who, as shown by the video of the investigators, he pretended to give the injections inside the box of the vaccination point in the ‘Paolinelli’ sports facility, threw away the serum and then applied the patch, thus diverting the attention of the doctor in charge too. Instead, four individuals ended up in house arrest, all considered intermediaries in the undue issue of the Green pass. For 45 people, the residence obligation was imposed in the municipality of residence and the obligation to report to the police.

From different regions to get the fake green pass

People came from various regions of Italy (in addition to the Marche, Puglia, Emilia Romagna, Abruzzo, Lombardy and Veneto) for obtaining undue Green passes through false vaccinations. However, no responsibilities of doctors, officials or other persons of the vaccination center in question emerged. The details of the investigation emerge from the“Euro Green Pass” operation performed by the Ancona Mobile Squad and coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in which video surveillance images were also used. There are 24 searches and about 18 thousand euros seized. Involved, for notifications of the measures, the Police Headquarters of Barletta Andrea Trani, Bologna, Fermo, Foggia, Macerata, Milan, Padua, Pescara and Taranto. The unfaithful nurse ended up in prison while four other people, including one 53-year-old lawyer with office in Ancona, they were placed under house arrest for the disputed accusations of corruption, false ideology and embezzlement, continued and in concurrence for various reasons with 45 other suspects. To the latter, the beneficiaries of the undue Green pass, for the overwhelming majority ‘No vax’ like the other suspects, precautionary measures of the obligation of residence and daily presentation to the judicial police were applied. However, the investigations are still in the preliminary phase. Land four people who ended up under house arrest are accused of having acted as intermediaries with the beneficiaries in the ‘chain’ of illicit Green Passes, as due to the type of knowledge and activity carried out they carried out the work of ‘collectors’ of undue Green Pass requests. According to initial information, each of them, through the alleged intermediaries, would have been in some way conveyed to the nurses for the ‘vaccination’, and would have paid about 400 euros to obtain certification after the fake administration.

The evidence in the investigation into the release of undue Green pass, which includes a number of suspects much higher than that of the precautionary measures, through false vaccinations by nurses in Ancona, also emerged through wiretapping, observation services and video footage taken in the vaccination center. The investigative activity, coordinated by the prosecutor Ruggiero Dicuonzo, was launched in early December 2021 and culminated inn 50 seizure orders of certificates in digital format issued by the “National digital green certificate platform” of the Ministry of Health without resulting in the conditions referred to in art. 9 paragraph 2 letter A of Legislative Decree 22 April 2021 n. 52 ″.

The unfaithful nurse and intermediaries

The nurse was then arrested, explains the Ancona Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of vaccination of the Hub ‘Paolinelli in Ancona, “taking advantage of the state of emergency (pandemic and numerous requests from private individuals aimed at quickly obtaining the Green pass to deal with limitations imposed otherwise by current legislation) acted with the complicity of subjects who operated as intermediaries in the interest of the people to be fictitiously vaccinated “. “After payment of sums of money”, according to the accusation, l‘nurse allegedly “simulated the inoculation of Covid-19 vaccine serum in a plurality of episodes” to the people in question to get them green certification“. The intermediaries, “due to their ability to disseminate, in their respective areas of work and knowledge, the possibilities offered, for a fee, by the nurses, had become points of reference for a plurality of people interested in the Green pass without vaccination, perceiving some of them , by way of mediation, a part of the amount paid by non-vaccinated corrupters… “.

Doctors and executives in the dark

The alleged intermediaries, according to the indictment, would have acted as “Indispensable tool for liaison with the nurse who, in most cases, had no direct knowledge of the subjects against whom the simulated vaccination would be practiced“. The investigations, explains the Prosecutor, “to date have not shown the involvement of doctors or other professionals working at the vaccination center and of the officials responsible. The precautionary measures “pertain to the preliminary investigation phase and the definitive ascertainment of responsibilities remains unaffected”. In any case, “investigative activities coordinated by the Ancona prosecutor’s office are still underway to ascertain the extent of the illegal phenomenon, its beginning and the number of interested parties”.