The Covid vaccine for children: the pediatrician explains why it is a good idea – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. In the week from 1 to 7 November, there were about fifty children in the nursery, maternal and elementary classes infected by Covid, 49 to be precise. The most affected group, among the under 12s, is that of children who attend elementary school (29 cases).

The review that EMA is conducting on the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in the 5-11 age group is expected to be concluded in December, but pediatricians have already declared themselves in favor.

Lorena Filippi, pediatrician in the area, treasurer of the Order of Doctors and member of the Fimp (federation of pediatricians) believes it is essential to protect children against disease and especially against long-term consequences.

“Even if there are fewer cases among children, these cannot be ignored. In addition to trivial cases, in fact, we have cases that require hospitalization, even in intensive care. Furthermore, in this pandemic, in Italy we have counted more than 30 children who died from Covid. In older children, up to middle school, in some cases Covid is also associated with long Covid which presents with respiratory disorders, asthenia, muscle pain. A new disease, of which we know little, and it is important to get vaccinated precisely because in this way these forms are also prevented ».

One in 7 children of those who have contracted severe forms of Covid they have consequences over time. Many parents do not accept the idea of ​​having their child vaccinated to increase vaccination coverage and decrease the circulation of the virus.

What do you think?

«We pediatricians do not focus so much on herd immunity that we care” relatively “, but we are interested in the health of the child and therefore we are interested in protecting that child from Covid infection. That this then leads to a protection of the entire community, that this leads to a decrease in the circulation of the virus are all beneficial effects, but this is not the priority for us pediatricians and families. The priority is to protect that child from disease and the complications of the disease. Furthermore, it is important to guarantee children the possibility of returning to a normal life, so that they can go to school, to parties, to the cinema, to be able to meet up with friends in a pizzeria. They badly need it for a normal life ».

Among your patients in the over 12 age group who can be vaccinated for months now, did you have any complication or positivity problems even after the vaccine?

“I have many vaccinated, about 70%, I have had no side effects other than the trivial ones and no positive among the vaccinated.”

Are parents afraid of the long-term effects of the vaccine?

“I wouldn’t fear the long-term effects. For almost two years now, millions of people have been vaccinated around the world and there is no need to think about the long-term effects of this vaccine. MRna is eliminated from the body in a short time. Instead, I would worry about the long-term effects of the disease, rather than those we don’t know about ».

The flu shot has also arrived. In some parts of Italy, the spray vaccine for children has been opted for. With us?

«The Company this year opted for the intramuscular vaccine which has no age problems. The nasal one, on the other hand, can be used from 2 to 18 years and since it is made from an attenuated virus, we must be careful that all cohabitants are healthy. With the intramuscular these measures are useless because there is no possibility of transmission of the flu. However, the spray can be purchased in pharmacies at a cost of 34 euros compared to an intramuscular 18-20 euros. The Company provides the vaccine for free from 6 months to 6 years and then above in children considered at risk. Healthy children, and those who do are welcome, buy it at the pharmacy and then we administer it in the clinic ».

Why is it equally important to protect yourself from the flu in this period of Covid?

“Because unfortunately we are still in a pandemic and therefore I am forced every time a child falls ill with fever, cough and cold to give him a swab. The flu vaccination allows a child to get sick instead of ten times in a winter, maybe only four and therefore I also avoid tampons. So I propose vaccination with a view to ensuring that children remain healthier in these winter months ».

Many other viruses are also circulating during this time, including respiratory syncytial virus. Confirmation?

«I would not issue alarms for this virus because it has always been there and also hospitalizations. The fact is that not having circulated last year there is now a bit more. It is true instead that we are overwhelmed with requests and calls for fever, cough, bronchitis. Also in this it is probably because last year the viruses have turned little and this year they find several children who do not have antibodies. And the complications are around the corner. All the more reason I recommend the flu vaccination to make the children less sick and then the Covid vaccination when it arrives “.