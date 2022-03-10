The Cowabunga Collection and all the videos and announcements of the State of Play

PlayStation wanted to bring together the great japanese publishers in his new State of Play, and that is synonymous with 20 minutes of robot attacks, science fiction with extra explosions and bugs of different sizes with a capacity for destruction that is as worrying as it is fascinating. And it is that when the characters of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure with the Ninja Turtles at an event one can only expect pure entertainment.

Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Konami and until Tango, from Bethesda, have shown off their upcoming PlayStation releases, including several highly desired games and several surprises that don’t go unnoticed. Of course, between so many Japanese announcement one of Give back (that they do not miss any digital event) and another from Helsinki: returnal keep adding content.

20 very intense minutes whose announcements that, of course, we have gathered you in Extra Life in one place with all its corresponding videos and key dates. The calendar that 2022 is leaving us is looking spectacular and, as we will see just below, what is postponed to 2023 already points to ways.

exoprimal

colossal exoskeletons against hordes of dinosaurs, what a combination! Capcom recovers that hooligan and carefree action that conquered us in its best stage and moves it to a future not far enough from our time.

Exoprimal is an intense experience of cooperative shooter in huge urban environments in which five players armed to the teeth must withstand the constant attack of dinosaurs and take down the greatest predators in the history of our planet. Of course, it will be time to wait: will be played on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023

Ghostwire: Tokyo

PlayStation flexes muscle again with Ghostwire: Tokyo, the new paranormal action game from Bethesda, and the truth is that what is shown in its new trailer knows how to mislead and fascinate the viewer.

The creator of the series resident Evil bet on terror and first-person action, and we are a few days away from seeing the final result: Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available next March 25.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Team Ninja reimagines the universe of final-fantasy original in Stranger of Paradise sweeping home: the classic elements give way to the most spectacular action and in the process, the pixels give the whole an aesthetic that is a trademark of the house.

Its launch is imminent: will arrive on March 15 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Do you want to get your hands on it a little earlier? The State of Play has confirmed that there is a new demo waiting to be downloaded.

forspoken

Square Enix has been the main protagonist of the event, and it was very clear that Forspoken, its biggest new project for this year (at least, as far as we know), could not miss the new State of Play. Especially when it is on its own merits, one of the great PS5 console exclusivities.

forspoken It will arrive later than expected, but it also shines in a new trailer that shocks and fills the eye, leaving us with honey on our lips again after seeing its release date: the new open world adventure from Luminous Productions will be played next October 11 on PS5 and PC.

Gundam Evolution

Bandai Namco takes the insane battles to the style Gundam to the competitive by betting on free-to-play. Three modes (Point Capture, Domination and Destruction) multiplayer combat featuring machines from across the Gundam multiverse and 4K graphics at 60fps on next-gen systems.

Gundam Evolution It will arrive throughout this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Steam.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Not one, not two, not three, but 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games coming to current systems this year. from the mythical beat ’em up from Arcade and 8 and 16 bit consoles to fighting games, going through those Game Boy platform adventures.

Konami is behind the compilation with the Japanese and Western versions and yes, you will be able to save and rewind your game so you can get through the scary dam phase of the NES TMNT. The Cowabunga Collection will arrive throughout this year PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

gigabash

There are never enough brawlers starring kaijus, and gigabash is proof of this: Passion Republic Games, an indie studio from Malaysia, picks up the baton from King of the Monsters and update its formula through a true festival of destruction in vast urban environments that will end up reduced to rubble. Literally.

Its release date? For now, we know that gigabash It will arrive first on PS4 and PS5 throughout this year.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

“Yare yare daze…”. 2022 is a very special year for fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: No less than 35 years have passed since the manga was published and, in turn, ten years since the anime began to be broadcast.

Bandai Namco knows this very well and takes the opportunity to recover, update and dress up one of the best adaptations to the video game: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R brings together 50 mythical characters from the classic stages and will put them to fight at the end of the year on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox & PC. A true fantasy for all Jojo fans.

Trek to Yomi

Give back he always claims his own golden minute in any digital event, and what he brings in this State of Play follows the Japanese theme: Trek to Yomi is inspired by samurai cinema, offering a curious combination between historical Japan and its mythology.

We still don’t put a date on it, although we have three things clear: it will be played in the spring, it will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, and it will be out on Game Pass.

Returnal: Ascension

The looping nightmare through Returnal’s ever-changing maze of Atropos not only continues but becomes even more interesting: the Ascension update adds two pieces of content that will make us rediscover the game and deepen the gaming experience:

On the one hand, introducing an online cooperative mode . An opportunity to head off problems or sow extra chaos and destruction.

. An opportunity to head off problems or sow extra chaos and destruction. And if that were not enough, a new experience Arcade type call sisyphus towera challenge in which you will have to climb through 20 levels of increasing difficulty.

The best? These new contents will start to arrive starting March 25.

The DioField Chronicle

In the absence of a Final Fantasy Tacticsand with Triangle Strategy fresh out on Nintendo Switch, Square Enix reaffirms its commitment to fans of tactical RPGs with The DioField Chronicle, a new series that retains the setting and the spirit of its role-playing sagas and adds an interesting incentive in the playable: their battles happen in real time.

A very promising appetizer for a well-watered year of tactical role and that will arrive before closing 2022: The DioField Chronicle It will be available throughout this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Valkyrie Elysium

The State of Play finale was put by Square Enix with another RPG, and despite the fact that we are already well served on their part, what was shown preserved the surprise factor: Valkyrie Elysium is the new installment for consoles of the Valkyrie saga in 13 years, taking the role to the field of epic action through a spectacular combat system that will come to PS4 and will also shine in 4K and 60 FPS on PS5.

The bad news: the release date of Valkyrie Elysium It’s up in the air for now. All in all, Square Enix has promised that we will be able to distribute swords and explosions on PlayStation and PC systems before the end of 2022.