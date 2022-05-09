The ‘coworkings’ shoot up after the covid and turn their backs on the self-employed

The sector of co-working skyrocketed in 2021, with a growth in supply of 18,000 jobs (40% compared to 2020) and a return to full employment, according to data from Coworking Spain. “We have requests from companies looking for 60 or 100 positions and it is very difficult to locate them in Barcelona,” confirms Manel de Bes, director of the Forcadell office department.

Manuel Zea, CEO of Coworking Spain, confirms that the engine of growth in the sector has been the demand from companies. “Before we found companies that were looking for 20 or 30 positions, but today they are looking for 200,” he says. In his opinion, larger and larger companies are turning to coworking “Because, given the rise of remote work, many firms are looking for locations that encourage face-to-face work, and also an environment and environment that favor them to retain valuable workers or hire new ones. And also for an economic issue: locating in a co-working allows not to invest in the property or to equip it”.

The operators of co-working for their part, are also turning their business model around and some no longer sell flexible positions (in which the worker does not have a fixed place) and the most prime They only accept companies that hire several dozen permanent positions. Manel de Bes recalls that “with the pandemic, coworking they suffered high unemployment because the self-employed, who are the typical users of flexible jobs, simply went home to work. Having companies as clients, on the other hand, the co-working it ensures more stable tenants, who are usually required to commit to renting for at least one year”.

Zea explains that last year 173,000 m2 of offices were opened in Spain coworking increasing the total area by 17%, to 1,153 million meters, of which 53% are in Madrid, 45% in Barcelona and the rest in Valencia, Malaga, Seville and smaller cities.

The average price of a position without a fixed table is around 171 euros per month, and is higher in the ‘prime’ centers

“The sector of co-working It experienced a very rapid expansion from 2017 to 2019, and now it has recovered its expansion plans after the stoppage of the pandemic. There are many operators looking for spaces that meet their requirements”, says De Bes.

The expansion corresponds to the increase in demand for this type of office. “Companies from traditional sectors such as consulting, financial or legal are looking to have their own headquarters, and also SMEs, in Catalonia. In our demands, 70% come from foreign companies, from start – oops technology companies or multinationals, even if they are locally owned, that want a special space for their most creative teams, such as R&D”.







Spain, says Zea, has 1,483 spaces for co-working , with 62,000 jobs and a value of 131 million euros: the turnover that could be obtained with full employment. Of this figure, 83 million correspond to permanent positions and 49 to flexible ones.

An engine of growth in the sector in recent years has come from companies that put up for rent part of their own corporate offices that have been left empty. “It is an offer of a few meters and very volatile depending on its own space needs”, acknowledges Zea. This offer coexists with the large operators, who have large spaces of more than 1,000 m2, with a powerful brand and portfolio of services. “And with many medium-sized centers, between 200 and 500 m2, of small companies that have entered the sector and have many problems to be profitable,” she says. So, the average size of the coworking it is 534 m2.

There are many medium-sized operators and companies that rent part of their offices that they do not occupy

Coworking Spain, a space rental platform, points out that the monthly rates for flexible work tables are around 214 euros in Madrid, 200 in Barcelona and 164 in Valencia. The average price in Spain is 171 euros per month. The centers also rent private offices, with a cost starting at 400 euros per month. The largest operators, with more central locations and greater services, also mark the highest prices.

According to the study, the US company WeWork leads the sector, with 13 centers and 79,500 m2 of available office space. It is followed by Spaces (of the IWG group, parent company of Regus) with 14 centers and 38,048 m2. After these groups, the ranking is dominated by Spanish firms. Utopicus, a subsidiary of Colonial, has 12 centers and 37,284 m2; the Barcelona-based Attico, with seven centers and 26,770 m2. After them, the Madrid-based First Workplaces, with ten centers, as well as Loom, the subsidiary of Merlin, and the also Barcelona-based Cloudwork, with 14 and 16,378 m2 of surface area.