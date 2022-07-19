The crab sandals for summer 2022

The flat sandals that best go with your shorts are the crab pants. Yes, you read it right. This shoe was very popular in the 80s and has returned this 2022 to position itself as the most desired of the season.

And it is that you are flat sandals They have fallen in love with many fashion experts. They look great with shorts, shorts, Bermuda shorts and dresses of all kinds. Without a doubt, they will be part of our list of favorite sandals for the summer of 2022. We have seen them on the catwalks and firms such as Max Mara, Versace, Celine, Prada or Loewe have included them in their Spring/Summer 2022 collections.

Trends Neither ballerinas, nor sandals, these are the flat shoes that French women wear in summer Keep reading

And even celebrities have fallen for this trend for their street style looks. We have found the best example on the InStyle.com website, where these summer shoes have been praised. There, we can see Jennifer Lawrence in a short printed dress and transparent jelly beans PVC. Yes, the most classic ones, those that you wore as a child on the seashore during the holidays and that the actress has worn for a walk through New York.

You can find this versatile model that Jennifer wears on Amazon, although there are other firms such as Pull&Bear that have a very similar design. And if these do not convince you, do not worry, there are many styles that we can find this season, because with the heat, the crab sandals they have become the queens (even in the city).

Jennifer Lawrence with transparent fishnets and a short dress.

How to combine crab sandals

The crab sandals are perfect to be comfortable and give a point of style to all your looks, whenever you want to give them a relaxed and vintage touch. We tell you how to wear them with style:

Wear them with shorts or Bermuda shorts and a basic t-shirt for a casual and effortless look.

and a basic t-shirt for a casual and effortless look. We also love how they are combined with mini shorts and tops to achieve festival and beach looks.

to achieve festival and beach looks. The truth is that they will also marry perfectly with dresses of all kinds : mini, midi or long.

: mini, midi or long. The experts also combine crabs with oversize jacket suits or pleated pants and the result is incredible.

Shopping The flat sandals that women over 50 wear with white pants Keep reading

If you also like this style of flat sandal, we have looked for several perfect options for your summer looks: from a classic model in super versatile black leather that you can combine with everything to other most striking options with platform, wedge and in the most fashionable pink color.