The crack of 22 MDP that could play with the Tri and now would train with Messi

A crack could play with El Tri, but now he would play with Messi.

March 22, 2022 7:41 p.m.

The Mexican team he has stood out in recent years for losing young talents who have had the opportunity to play with other teams due to the few opportunities he has given them Gerardo Martino in the Tri.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

At last he understood, Martino shakes El Tri and takes two sacred cows out of ownership

One of them is a crack player who currently plays in Europe, and who now would have definitively decided to defend the selection of Argentinaand was even sought after by Leo Messi in the concentration of the albiceleste.

Is about Luke Romerowho plays in the Latium of the Italian Serie A, and who was called up by the selection of Argentina in the sub-20 category, a team that was visited by the Selection major led by Leo Messi.

How much is Luka Romero’s pass worth?

Luke Romero It is valued at 1 million euros according to figures from Transfermarkt, something close to 22 million pesos, and its price could rise now that it has decided to defend the shirt of Argentina instead of Tri’s.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

It was going to be Tri’s new 10, Neymar damaged it, now he earns 20 million pesos without doing much