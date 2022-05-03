The crack of Cruz Azul who had a fight with Reynoso, is now banned from the Machine

The player who quarreled with Reynoso and would leave Cruz Azul

May 02, 2022 11:45 p.m.

According to reports from the newspaper El Universal Deportes, one of the Cruz Azul players almost ended up beating Juan Reynoso, now he is banned from the cement team and La Noria would not return.

The non-presence of the Venezuelan Rómulo Otero in Cruz Azul would have to do with specific differences with the coach Juan Reynoso. According to the source, in mention the player would have revealed himself to the Peruvian DT and in the discussion the blows had almost ended.

After these incidents, Juan Reynoso would have decided to separate the Venezuelan player from the group in expectation of what the board decides regarding Rómulo Otero. However, Jaime Ordiales would have preferred to keep the situation low-key.

Is Romulo Otero leaving Cruz Azul?

If Juan Reynoso remains at Cruz Azul, the departure of Venezuelan Rómulo Otero from the cement team is evident, the only hope for the South American midfielder would be the departure of the Peruvian coach.

