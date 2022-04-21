The crack of the NBA Draft 2022 that could reach the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James in the lottery

After just one season with the Duke Blue Devis, who is probably the best prepared prospect to make the jump to the NBA has declared himself eligible in the 2022 Draft, and the teams are already starting to rub their hands.

One of the most exciting times in almost all American sports is the Draft., especially when a player stands out above the rest and is almost a security to be selected with the first overall pick. This is happening right now with the National Basketball Association (NBA)even though the Playoffs they are still in their course.

The franchises that have finished their season early, both for not qualifying in the regular season and for being left out of the Play In Tournament, are already beginning to think about the next season. Among them, for example, is LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers.

But if the Draft lottery process is kind to them, could position themselves in a great way to pick a generational talent that will accompany the performance of LeBron and the other stars of Los Angeles, such as Anthony Davis.

Paolo Banchero declares himself to the NBA Draft 2022

After a single season with Duke, Paolo Banchero has declared himself eligible in the National Basketball Association (NBA) collegiate selection process. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from the arc and 72.9 percent from the free throw line.

The only thing that can prevent Banchero from being the first player chosen in the 2022 NBA Draft is his defense. Other prospects, like Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren, seem much more developed in that facet of the game than the Blue Devils man. But since none of the has been declared yet, Banchero appears as the prospect that all franchises will want on their team.