The crack of Tigres that the fans of America ask for as a reinforcement

Nicholas Lopez He is one of the most talented players on the team. tigershowever, since Michael Herrera came to the bench has lost prominence despite the fact that last semester he finished as scoring champion, so next summer he could leave the institution in search of more minutes.

For this reason the American fans have set their sights on him. Through social networks, the fans of all the Eagles He does not look badly on his hiring for the next transfer market for the Opening Tournament 2022where they will seek to return to prominence in the face of the soccer crisis that the institution currently presents.

How many games have you played in Clausura 2022?

As far as Torneo Shouts X Peace Closing 2022the ‘Tooth’as he is also known, has only played seven games, four of them as a starter, so it is more than evident that his style of play does not fit into the scheme of the former Club América coach, Miguel el ‘Piojo’ Herrera.

We will have to wait for the arrival of the substitute for the Argentine strategist, Santiago Solariwho will be the one to choose the profile of the next reinforcements, however, the option of Nicolás López does not sound unreasonable, taking into account that it is not to the liking of the former helmsman of the Mexican team at Brazil World Cup 2014.