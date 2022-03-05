The crack that Reynoso would put in Cruz Azul and erase Cata Domínguez after the game against Tigres

A crack from Cruz Azul could erase Cata Domínguez from the starting eleven

March 03, 2022 3:25 p.m.

After the tie Blue Cross versus tigers The Celestes are already preparing their next match, as they will once again have a tough test when they face Puebla, who is second in the general table and is experiencing a great moment.

The sky blue will have several casualties in the defense so John Reynoso He will have to move his pieces to give security to the rear after some of his soccer players will not be in the next two dates where they face Puebla and Pumas.

One of them is the legendary Mexican defender, Julio Cesar Dominguezwho would be out for the next two weeks after he suffered a sprain in his right thigh in the game against Tigres.

For this reason, the Peruvian coach will have to move his pieces and would occupy a crack that until now had not had many minutes of play under the command of John Reynoso.

What crack would replace Cata Domínguez?

It would be the Peruvian defender, louis abramwho even had to cover his loss in the duel against Tigres after he suffered a strained thigh, so now he would have the opportunity to earn a place in the starting eleven due to Domínguez’s loss.

