The crack who got tired of Martino’s illusions and refuses to return to the Tri

The player who gets off the Tri to face USA

March 01, 2022 8:10 p.m.

Gerardo Martino He no longer convinces with his speech and although the coach is the one who will have the last word regarding the definitive list of the 23 that he must choose for the World Cup, one of them has decided not to be in the crucial matches.

From Italy they confirm that Hirving Lozano will not be of the game for the final matches of the Mexican teamthis after Napoli reported that they will not speed up the forward’s recovery from his shoulder injury.

The Italian press assures that the coach Luciano Spalletti would be upset with the loan of the player, since the Mexican striker returns injured every time he goes with the Mexican team, so they don’t want to give in to Chucky. In addition, the same player has asked not to come for the last few games.

When would Hirving Lozano return to the courts?

Unofficially, it is said that Hirving Lozano He would have the whole month of March to recover and he would be at 100% for April, a decisive month for Napoli in search of staying at the top of Italian football.

