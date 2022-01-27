The crash of the 3 million euro Ferrari Enzo into a tree. The damage is from record- Corriere.it

Slippery road surface and a tree too close to the carriageway put an end to the race of a rare Maranello berlinetta

A scene that hurts to see, the laconic comment by Jeffrey de Ruiter, reporter and car enthusiast, who despite himself was among the first to see the result of the comparison between a Ferrari Enzo and a tree. First of all, it should be said that there were no injuries. At least among humans, because, on the other hand, the supercar in really bad shape. The accident occurred on Tuesday in the city of Baarn, just south-east of Amsterdam. At the wheel of the Enzo, there was a mechanic from a local dealership that he was doing a test drive. The man seems to have lost control of the vehicle, due to the wet road surface, and found himself against a tree stump on the side of the road. A banal dynamics that led to an exceptional result: the destruction of a valued car over 3 million euros. The berlinetta, created to celebrate the then 55th anniversary of the Cavallino, was produced between 2002 and 2004 in just 399 units.

The damages As can be seen from the photos of de Ruiter published on his Instagram profile, the Ferrari berlinetta, while protecting the driver with its safety structure and airbag, suffered very serious damage to mechanics and bodywork. The carbon structures and other elements obtained from racing castings – in order to reduce the weight to just 1,255 kg – will require long and complex repairs and replacements, with technologies that only a few specialized centers authorized by the Maranello company can offer. The bill to put it back together will certainly be one of the highest that an expert or a common coachbuilder can imagine. There were just three precious specimens in circulation in the Netherlandsto be stored in armored garages and above all to be driven with great attention, given the exuberant power (660 Hp) of the V12 6.0 without stability and traction control systems, as was used at the time of launch in 2002. Now, for a long time time – the time it takes to put the parts of the supercar back together – only two will circulate.

