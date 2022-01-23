The crash of the markets also hurts Bezos, Musk, Gates, Zuckerberg and associates. In one week I lost 70 billion

Sometimes the life of the super billionaires can also be “hard”. It was last week when they had to attend the collapse of the markets and watch their assets inert shrink by one overall seventy billion dollars (62 billion euros). To Elon Musk Tesla fared the worst of all, in 5 days his nest egg has thinned by 25 billion, he must now make do with the $ 243 billion he has left. His Tesla lost 7.4% on the stock market and so is the value of the South African entrepreneur’s participation. Settimanaccia also for Jeff Bezos that you find in your pocket 20 billion less. His assets fell to 167 billion. Amazon did very badly, ha lost almost 12% in a week. Bezos retains a relatively small stake in the company, equal to 10%, which in any case represents an investment of 145 billion.

Larry Page of Alphabet (Google) is found with assets of 116 billion, or 7.6 billion less last weekend. Mark Zuckerberg Facebook (now Meta) lost instead 10 billion. Days to forget for too Chanpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, a leading cryptocurrency operator. Bitcoin followed the indices in the crash, it lost about 50% from last November’s peaks, and the entrepreneur’s assets fell by nearly 18 billion, to under $ 75 billion. Bill Gates has long since thinned its stake in Microsoft. The disengagement allowed Gates to limit the week’s losses to 4.5 billion. He still has 128 billion aside. He is dedicated, he says, to philanthropy. His Bill and Melinda Gates foundation financially supports the Covid vaccination program but is fiercely opposed to any hypothesis of patent liberalization on the drug.

To try to hold back the tears it is perhaps useful to remember how much taxes they pay these who are the richest men in the world. The US organization calculated it Propublica comparing the payments made to the tax authorities with the increases in the value of the respective shareholdings. Jeff Bezos gets along with a rate of 1%, as if a worker paid around 200 euros in taxes in a whole year. For Elon Musk it’s harder: 3.2% withdrawal. The record holder of the tax rate is the financier Warren Buffet with a mind-blowing one 0.1%. Buffet has repeatedly spoken publicly to express his concerns about growing inequalities.