The cravings you had during your pregnancy are revealed

Kylie Jenner: The cravings she had during her pregnancy are revealed | INSTAGRAM

Many people knowing how successful our beloved american businesswomanKylie Jenner, imagine that perhaps her tastes and cravings could be for food that is very complicated or expensive, however, this time we can find out what she really wanted in her recent pregnancy

This happened in a preview of the new series for digital streaming platforms ‘The Kardashians’we can see the models interacting, and seeing their days and sharing a little of them with us.

Apparently she loves fast food and in those moments of craving it was the first thing that came to mind, we can see a video in which she is accompanied by her sister Kendall Jenneranother gorgeous super model who was simply in charge of enjoying the time with her family, excited because at that moment she was about to become an aunt for the second time with her.

You can watch the episode via Huluwhere you can enjoy the order that both sisters made in the establishment burgers where they arrived.

This episode will be broadcast tomorrow 28 april, premiere that will surely be a success, their fans love being able to accompany them on their adventures and much more to know all this that happened in that time of absence on social networks, let’s remember that Kylie dedicated herself 100% to herself.









Kylie Jenner has been through difficult times, including postpartum depression, but for now her parents are enjoying being able to accompany her in these new chapters that are coming and that continue to work for many who are interested in them.

And it is that the Kardashian family has known perfectly how to handle itself, since the beginning of the popularity of Kim Kardashian and her sisters it is expanding and each time they got better contracts and even founded their own companies.

