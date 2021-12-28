The craziest gifts celebrities have given their children for Christmas

From a diamond barbie to a personal school bus to a dollhouse worth $ 24,000: this is what the stars gave their children for Christmas

Every parent goes out of their way to make their children happy with nice gifts on Christmas Day. And when it comes to Christmas presents, celebrities are inclined to give their best, basically because they can buy anything they want for their children.

In fact, some stars are used to shelling out thousands of dollars to give lavish and expensive gifts to their children.

These gifts left their offspring evidently speechless as they unwrapped gifts such as designer bags, personalized jewelry, art paintings and even a few exotic animals.

But what are the most absurd gifts that celeb children have found under the tree?

The list is long, and rather bizarre, so we have selected the most extravagant ones for you.

The 5 craziest Christmas gifts celebrities have given their children

1. Kim Kardashian gave her daughter North the Michael Jackson jacket and hat

The Kardashian-Jenner family has never spared any expense for their children.

For example, in 2018, as Kim Kardashian spent Christmas away from home, she decided to give all her granddaughters some mini bags by Louis Vuitton; also to Khloe’s daughter, who was only a few months old at the time.

But perhaps the most absurd gift is what Kim and Kanye had given their eldest daughter, North West.

The two parents had in fact spent more than 65 thousand dollars to give their first child one Michael Jackson’s stage jacket and the hat he wore in the video of smooth Criminal. The jacket had even been adjusted and finished so that North could wear it.

2. Kyle Jenner gave Stormi a diamond ring and a yellow school bus

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family who spares no expense for Christmas gifts.

The “little one of the house”, Kylie Jenner in fact, every year he spends a small fortune to make his daughter Stormi happy.

For example, a couple of years ago, Kylie had given her daughter a especially expensive diamond ring and a pony. The following year, given Stormi’s obsession with American yellow school buses, Kylie and Scott Travis had given her one of their own (but not a life-size model).

3. David and Victoria Beckham gave their daughter Harper a painting by Damien Hirst

Ten years ago, the two parents gave their only daughter, Harper Seven, a painting to decorate his bedroom.

But be careful, it was not just any painting but a painting by the famous British artist Damien Hirst.

Already at the time the value of this gift was 600 thousand dollars, so we can only imagine that today it has increased.

4. Beyonce and Jay Z gave their eldest daughter Blue Ivy a diamond barbie

Also Beyonce and Jay Z spared no expense for gifts from their eldest daughter.

Although there are no photos to prove it, rumor has it that the couple gave Blue Ivy, now 9 years old, a barbie made entirely of diamonds and Swarovski. Who knows if he still plays it.

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes gave their daughter Suri a $ 24,000 dollhouse

The former couple of actors, together from 2006 to 2012, share a daughter, Suri Cruise, who is now 15 years old.

When Suri was little, on the occasion of her sixth Christmas, Tom and Katie Holmes had given her a dollhouse. Also in this case it wasn’t just any dollhouse but a custom one, worth $ 24,000.

Although Suri was only a child at the time of the gift, her playhouse was equipped with electricity, heating, running water, a cinema room and a solarium.