The craziest race in the world is in Italy: here’s how to participate in the “Rally degli Eroi”

The race is dedicated to those who make cars 4X2, that is very simple cars with which you go shopping, undertakings well beyond the expectations of designers and manufacturers.

The official website of the race is full of photos and quotes. The two prettiest, that of actor Vin Diesel: “It doesn’t matter what’s under the hood, it matters who’s behind the wheel”. And then, that of the great Juan Manuel Fangio: “A lot of riders would have beaten me if they had followed me. They lost because they overtook me ”. It is really a “crazy” race that will take place in a few weeks. Not surprisingly, it is called “Rally of Heroes”.

The “Heroes Rally”

The race is dedicated to those who make 4X2 cars perform well beyond the expectations of designers and manufacturers. But always without losing the sense of security. Few rules, but very clear: any car, free modifications, as long as two-wheel drive. Therefore ban the convertibles. As well as SUVs. Car models pre-2000 will also be awarded a bonus.

Hours and hours of daring driving on extreme routes: dirt, muddy, icy, dusty. And maybe in the dark. Teams must be made up of two or more units. With a double destiny: you are “Hero” if you succeed. Damned, if you fail.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> After the success of the Lancia Delta Integrale, Garage Italia will try again | Photo

Loading... Advertisements

Dates and how to participate

The “Rally degli Eroi” is organized by the Latitudes Amateur Sports Association. Which invites visitors to be wary of imitations.

On the official website of the race there is the complete regulation. The cost of participation for each member – pilot is 50 euros. 30 more if you have to be registered or renew your insurance card. Entries will form a prize pool which will then be given to the winners.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN >>> Rally, Subaru and McRae | When history repeats itself

The standard duration of the “Rally of Heroes” is 12 hours. The next “Hero Rally” will be a “Super Night”. It will be held on 13 and 14 November next in Ottobiano in the province of Pavia.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Christine Zonca: the Italian-Spanish driver is talked about in the world of rally