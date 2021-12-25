The craziest Urus in the world has 1,001 hp and is signed by Mansory and MTM

A Lamborghini Urus “Base” is more than enough to have fun both on the road and on the track. After all, a 650 HP SUV is not something for every day, but there are always those who ask for more. At this point you can turn to tuners like Mansory who promise to enhance and customize their Urus in the smallest details.

However, those who want to put their friend (s) in serious difficulty with the Bugatti must think even bigger. Like a Urus da 1,001 CV.

Sharp and impressive

Tuned by Mansory and from MTM, this Lamborghini is probably the most extreme in the world. The two tuners have joined forces to create a real monster capable of instilling fear in anyone who sees it in their rearview mirror.

Aesthetically, the Urus is recognized for being showy aerodynamic kit consisting of splitters, spoilers and oversized bumpers. The front is even more angular and has enlarged air intakes to let the engine breathe better, while in the rear we find a new diffuser with triple central exhaust terminal.

The overall style, therefore, is very similar to that of the Venatus, the alter ego of the Urus signed by Mansory. MTM’s intervention, on the other hand, concerned everything under the hood.

Power from Veyron

The 4.0 V8 biturbo of the Lamborghini has been profoundly updated to reach 1,001 hp, the same value as the Bugatti Veyron. MTM has added larger turbos, a more powerful intake system and has “reinforced” the ZF 8-speed automatic transmission to safely manage all the extra power.

In total, Urus by Mansory & MTM releases 1,250 Nm, 400 Nm more than the starter model. Unfortunately, no official performance data has been disclosed, but it is to be believed that we are talking about a record-breaking “Lambo”.

The Urus “stock” is already doing quite well, with a 0-100 km / h acceleration of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km / h. The tuning version might really be able to compete with Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Jesko.