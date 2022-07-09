The crazy amount that “The Rock” earns for each Instagram post!

Dwayne Johnson isn’t just an actor, he’s also an influencer with hundreds of millions of social media followers. Who says “influencer” says “partnerships”, and that, The Rock understood it well. He would earn a totally crazy sum for each sponsored post on Instagram.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a global superstar, his reputation is second to none. Indeed, the WWE legend has managed a fairly exceptional conversion to Hollywood, and with his muscles, his smile and his charisma, he quickly established himself as a reference in action films and comedies. It is not for nothing that he became the highest paid actor on the planet.

According to several specialized sites, he would have received, for example, 20 million dollars for the filming Fast and Furioushe would receive 15% of the receipts of certain big blockbusters, and he received 700,000 dollars per episode during his time in the series Ballers. The Rock is clearly not to be pitied, he who weighs more than 750 million dollars according to the site “caknowledge.com”.

Dwayne Johnson millionaire with every Instagram post!

But Dwayne Johnson is not just an actor, he is also an influencer with hundreds of millions of subscribers on social networks. On Instagram, 327 million fans follow him in his adventures, only 20 less than Lionel Messi, one of the best players in the history of the most popular sport in the world, that is to say! Because he is followed, he can charge some publications, and according to Yahoo!, his profits are incredibly high.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly earns $1.72 million for each of his sponsored posts on Instagram, making him the 6th highest paid celebrity on this platform. It is for example in front of Beyoncé and its 265 million subscribers, which affects “only” 1.39 million dollars per publication. The first is Cristiano Ronaldo, who receives 2.39 million per sponsored post.

The Rock is one of the most profitable influencers on Instagram, so brands need to go all out if they want to get a sponsored post from him. Even in retirement, he should continue to get rich on the internet, a deserved luxury for this actor who never rests. Being a planetary star has certain advantages, who wouldn’t dream of earning a million dollars to film their breakfast when they wake up?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed men on social media, and he takes advantage of it by racking up millions on his sponsored posts. Samee without Hollywood, he could live comfortabletable without forcing too much thanks to the magic of Instagram.