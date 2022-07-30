the crazy demands of the footballers to accept that she has custody of the children

Last June, we learned that Shakira allegedly grilled her husband Gerard Pique cheating on her. Shortly after, the star couple formalized their separation. Since then, a question arises: who will have custody of the children? Well, according to the Spanish media Telemundo, it is the singer who would have obtained the right to go live in Miami with her two sons, while the Barça player should stay in Spain.

Pique’s mind-blowing demands

But to agree to that, the Spain international reportedly demanded two crazy conditions. According to rumours, Shakira would have agreed to pay 20% of a debt, of more than two million, contracted by her ex-husband. Pique would also have asked that the one who is the target of couple rumors with famous actors pay him five trips a year in first class so that he could visit his sons.

Shakira faces eight years in prison

Conditions that Shakira would have accepted when she is suspected of tax evasion by the Spanish justice. According to AFP, the prosecution requested 8 years in prison against the star. In addition to this sentence, justice wishes to claim a fine of 24 million euros from him. Shakira has always denied the fraud charges. She has therefore refused any agreement with justice, and is determined to go to trial.

