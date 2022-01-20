The crazy Emirates commercial: the stewardess is at the tip of the tallest skyscraper in the world with a huge plane flying behind her

An American woman discovered she was positive for Covid while on an Icelandair plane from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland, and was isolated from passengers with a sort of “mini-quarantine” in the bathroom, pending disembarkation. It is the singular episode reported by CNN, and dating back to 19 December. The woman, Marisa Fotieo, had even done two molecular swabs and 5 rapid tests before the flight, all negative. But after about an hour and a half of traveling he started not feeling well, with a severe sore throat. “The wheels started spinning in my brain and I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to the bathroom and take a test. It will make me feel better,” Fotieo told CNN. However, the outcome is a bitter surprise: positive. The woman panicked, and called a flight attendant. She first tried to find a seat on the plane away from the other passengers, then, since the flight was almost full, she agreed with Fotieo herself that the rest of the flight for the positive woman would be locked in the bathroom. A sign was posted on the door reading “Out of Service”, and the woman spent the remaining hours of the journey there. Another three hours, during which the hostess periodically checked her condition and provided food and drink. While in the bathroom, he also made a TikTok video, viewed more than 4.3 million times. Once the plane landed in Iceland, Fotieo and his family were the last to get off the flight. The woman was taken to a Red Cross hotel, where she spent ten days in quarantine under the canons. At Christmas, the passenger who was isolated in the bedroom received a pleasant surprise from the Icelandair pilot and the crew. As she tells in a second video on TikTok, the employees of the company paid homage to her with typical Icelandic products and even a small Christmas tree. A thought that moved her to tears. TikTok / Marisa Fotieo