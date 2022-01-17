the crazy gesture sends everyone into a frenzy

Blake Lively is one of the protagonists of the film dedicated to the superhero Green Lantern. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Blake Lively she is one of the most fascinating and talented actresses in the Hollywood world. The woman took part in the 2011 Green Lantern film where she also met her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively: all about the actress

Born as Blake Ellender Brown, but known to the public as Blake Lively, the actress was born in Los Angeles in 1987, but of Irish, German and Scottish descent.

His family is made up of people who all have to do with the world of entertainment; his two half-sisters and older brother, Lory, Robyn And Jason and his other older brother Eric they are all actors, as well as his mother, his father and his brother-in-law the actor Bart Johnson.

As a child, Blake not being able to have a babysitter, she was always with her parents who took her with them to their acting lessons, therefore, since childhood she grew up absorbing all the techniques so much so that the first time she went on stage she demonstrated a natural familiarity already knowing how to move despite being his debut.

He never took acting lessons and made his film debut at the age of eleven, playing a small role in the film Sandman directed by his father and then toured throughout Europe with his brother Eric, which convinced her to pursue an acting career.

It was he, who unbeknownst to her, got her an audition to play the role of Bridget in the movie 4 friends and a pair of jeans, ending up having the part splitting between the set and his senior year of high school.

From Gossip Girl to Woody Allen’s film

He achieves notoriety by playing the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the television series Gossip Girl before returning to star in the sequel to the film 4 friends and a pair of jeans.

In 2011, he took part in the film green Lantern interpreting Carol Ferris, acting alongside Ryan Reynolds with whom he embarks on a love story.

The two married in 2012 and had three daughters born in 2012, 2016 and 2019.

Among his most important films are Adeline – Eternal youth with Harrison Ford And Michiel Huisman and a small favor where she acts alongside Anna Kendrick.

In 2016 he is in the cast of the film Woody Allen, Café Society alongside Kristen Stewart, Jeannie Berlin, Parker Posey, Steve Carell And Corey Stoll.