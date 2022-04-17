Entertainment

The crazy new record reached by Cristiano Ronaldo

Author of a decisive hat-trick in the victory of Manchester United against Norwich this Saturday (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a new symbolic milestone: that of the number of hat-tricks registered in the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have blown out his 37 candles, but he hasn’t lost his appetite for records. The Portuguese never ceases to mark the history of the round ball and write his name in the history books.

This Saturday, he again distinguished himself by allowing Manchester United to win against Norwich (3-2). Author of a hat-trick, he alone came to maintain the hope of a place in the Champions League for the Red Devils next season.

