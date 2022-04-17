The crazy new record reached by Cristiano Ronaldo
Author of a decisive hat-trick in the victory of Manchester United against Norwich this Saturday (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a new symbolic milestone: that of the number of hat-tricks registered in the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo may have blown out his 37 candles, but he hasn’t lost his appetite for records. The Portuguese never ceases to mark the history of the round ball and write his name in the history books.
This Saturday, he again distinguished himself by allowing Manchester United to win against Norwich (3-2). Author of a hat-trick, he alone came to maintain the hope of a place in the Champions League for the Red Devils next season.
A hat-trick that has gone down in football history as it is the 50th hat-trick Portuguese in club. A symbolic milestone, greatly facilitated by his successful stint at Real Madrid (44 hat-tricks).
In all, no less than 60 hat-tricks have been scored by Cristiano Ronaldo during his career, thanks to the 10 hat-tricks that CR7 has already scored in selection. A crazy stat completed by a 58th direct free kick scored during the match against Norwich. Extraterrestrial.