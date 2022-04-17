Entertainment

the crazy numbers of “Nostalgia”

The rapper is needed for real.

Not easy to confirm the expectations placed on us when we sign at 92i, especially when you know the pressure there can be when you join the Duczer camp. But Green Montana is doing well, very well. After the good reception of “Alaska” in 2020, we were waiting for the artist at the turn for his next album. And with “NOSTALGIA+” released on April 15, we may have the reference project of the Belgian rapper. Witness the crazy figures of the project, especially on streaming platforms.

We do not know what forecasts had been made on the side of the 92i, but we imagine that the success of Green Montana’s latest album exceeds expectations. In effect, “NOSTALGIA+” has managed to become part of the top 100 Apple World, a real performance in view of all the releases. Fifteen of its 18 titles are in the top Apple Music. Beyond the success of the album, the title “Neymar JR”, featuring SDM, the poto of 92i, is also a hit on all platforms. This morning he was even 14th in the Spotify top 50.

Above all, the clip is number 5 in Youtube trends, it must be said that the video is rather rhythmic and very effective. The track is halfway between banger and hit, and with such a success for the album, we should soon see the certifications fall quite quickly. Booba obviously shared his foal’s stats on his Twitter account, he looks quite proud and we understand that. The somewhat unusual musical identity of Green Montana meant that his signature remained a gamble, despite all the artist’s talent. We are happy to see that the bet has paid off! And we are surely only at the beginning.

