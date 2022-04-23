The crazy numbers of the Coachella festival

© BelgaImage

167

This is the number of artists and groups announced this year for the two weekends of three days of the event organized in the Californian desert. A three-star program including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Eurovision winners Måneskin, the French from the Empress, but also our national Stromae who made an impression with a grandiose show last Saturday , and which will probably excel again this weekend.

8.5 million

The Weeknd was also on the bill for the unmissable festival, replacing Kanye West at the last minute. Whoever wants to change his stage name to Abel has asked for the same fee as the rapper, that is 8.5 million dollars. Which would make him the highest-paid artist in the history of the event, ahead of Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, who were paid 8 million each for their performances in 2019. Usually, the headliners receive between 3 and 5 million. dollars. Which is already pretty good.

499

The price of the standard 3-day pass in dollars. For the VIP option, you will have to pay $1,199. And to pitch your tent in the festival campsite? $209. And for a beer? $10. Knowing that the most popular festival on the planet welcomes more than 100,000 people per weekend, this represents a nice windfall.

114 million

In 2017, Coachella had also reached a record, making $ 114 million in profits.

75

After two years of interruption, the remaining tickets for this edition had been sold in 75 minutes, last January, without any name having been announced and especially in a context where the coronavirus was still raging in the United States.

107

But Coachella is also an ecological disaster. According to an environmental impact report from the city of Indio, where the famous festival but also Stagecoach and Desert Trip are organized, the three events generate 1,612 tons of solid waste per year. That is 107 tonnes of waste for each of the 15 days a year when the three events are organised. And only 20% of this waste would be recycled. Not to mention the travel – and therefore the carbon emissions – of festival-goers, artists and technicians coming from all over the world to reach this event located more than two hours by car from Los Angeles.