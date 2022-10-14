the crazy promises made to Mbappé to fire Messi and Neymar according to the Spanish press

The management of Paris Saint-Germain would have made several major promises to Kylian Mbappé in order to obtain his extension at the start of 2022 according to the Marca newspaper. The French striker has reportedly received assurances that the club have a huge budget envelope to terminate the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi if he so wishes.

Two days before the clash against OM on Sunday in Ligue 1, PSG is experiencing a major internal crisis. RMC Sport’s revelations about Kylian Mbappé’s desire to leave shook the club and those of Mediapart about the “army of trolls” recruited by the Ile-de-France management to denigrate the striker only accentuated the unease. According to information from the Marca newspaper on Thursday, the current problems of Paris Saint-Germain are closely linked to the huge promises made to Kylian Mbappé to convince him to extend.

The first of these, already known for many months, is the assurance of being at the center of the sports project. A status of star and offensive leader which was also to be accompanied by the departure of Neymar.

>> All the information on the Mbappé malaise at PSG

500M€ to finish with Neymar and Messi?

Still according to the Spanish daily, Kylian Mbappé would have asked for the departure of the Brazilian whose lack of professionalism would harm the performance and results of PSG. In this sense, the management of the reigning French champion would therefore have guaranteed that it had a budget of 500 million euros to end the contracts of Neymar … and Lionel Messi, if necessary.

If the international tricoloe did not demand the ousting of the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, he would have indeed demanded the departure of the whimsical player Auriverde. But after having tried in vain to find a base for Neymar during the summer transfer window, Paris would have realized the aberration that a termination of his contract constituted with regard to financial fair play.

And despite the arrival of Luis Campos at PSG, a relative of the Mbappé clan, things would therefore have soured between the 2018 world champion and his management because of these unfulfilled promises. A situation such that Kylian Mbappé considered leaving Paris Saint-Germain.