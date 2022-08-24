The crazy reason why Borussia Dortmund turned away Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

D-7 before the end of the transfer window. And Cristiano Ronaldo is still officially a Manchester United player. However, the Portuguese star has clearly shown in public, as in private, that she wants to leave, just one year after returning to the Red Devils. A time against, the residents of Old Trafford ended up opening the door to him. But for that, his agent, Jorge Mendes, had to bring a sufficiently interesting offer. The representative of CR7 is therefore active behind the scenes to satisfy Mancunians like his client.

But he has been experiencing setbacks for a few weeks. Atlético de Madrid no longer seems to be in the game. For his part, Todd Boehly, the new Chelsea boss, pushed for him to come. But it was Thomas Tuchel who put his veto. And while Sporting CP still dreams of his return, it was Borussia Dortmund who had the Portuguese’s favor. In effect, CBS Sports announced last week that the former Real Madrid player is prioritizing the Marsupials. But very quickly, the German team ruled out the track leading to the Lusitanian international.

Dortmund failed him

In effect, Picture announced on Friday morning that BVB did not want the 37-year-old striker. A financially complicated operation, since the Portuguese receives 29 million euros net per year at Manchester United. Which is much more than what Dortmund can offer him, whose highest paid player in the team, namely Marco Reus, receives 12 million euros a year. The German media also clarified that Borussia wanted to leave room for its attackers Youssoufa Moukoko (17) and Anthony Modeste. In the process, the president of the club, Hans-Joachim Watzke added a layer.

“I love this player, it’s certainly a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it.” However, Picture made new revelations on the CR7 file this Wednesday. Thus, the German newspaper reveals the reasons why the Mancunian star absolutely wanted to join Dortmund. In addition to playing in the Champions League, the possibility of winning in the Bundesliga, a championship in which he did not evolve, strongly motivated him.

CR7 really wanted to come

After Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, CR7 wanted to conquer Germany and a new major league. To this, we must add that he was seduced by the idea of ​​playing in the mythical Signal Iduna Park, renowned for its fervor. And he was right to believe it since Borussia Dortmund discussed the CR7 case internally according to Picture. Quickly, the leaders decided not to position themselves. And contrary to what one might think, it’s not for financial reasons. Despite all the admiration of the BVB for CR7, the thinking heads of the clubs considered that it was a risk to recruit him.

Why ? According to the bosses of the German club, Cristiano Ronaldo would have attracted all the attention and caused discussions within the locker room. This was the case for Erling Braut Haaland, who left for Manchester City. The Bundesliga team would therefore have preferred not to upset their team with such an arrival even if sportingly it would have been a plus. Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore have to review his plans. And time is running out for the Portuguese footballer, who could ultimately be forced to stay at Manchester United.