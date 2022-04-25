the crazy rumor about Ben Affleck that may not please Jennifer Lopez

The show Selling Sunset made its big comeback on April 22 on netflix, less than a year after the broadcast of season 4. The opportunity for fans of American reality TV to find the twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who are at the head of a famous real estate agency, and their all-female team: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Yound, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela. But who says new episodes, also says new faces in the cast! In this fifth season of Selling Sunset, which poses as Shakespeare’s Kardashians from Disney +, viewers meet Chelsea Lazkani, the new asset of the Oppenheim agency coming straight from England. Less than a week after its launch, the new season of reality TV is a hit and has entered the Top 10 most watched series on Netflix. If the reality show explores the love life of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, the rivalry between Christine Quinn and the other real estate agents, some viewers were surprised to discover that Ben Affleck had matched with one of them on a dating app. A news that may not please Jennifer Lopez…

“He was not an active member”

During season 5 of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan claimed she had previously spoken with Ben Affleck about Rayaa dating app often used by celebrities and influencers,”just before” he won’t get back together with Jennifer Lopez. The actor would then have offered to have a coffee, an appointment to which she never went. Her friend Chrishell Stause, ex-wife of actor Justin Hartley, humorously said that she could have “outsmart Bennifer”. It was enough for Emma Hernan’s statements to go around the web! However, the gorgeous blonde corrected the situation during a recent interview with Today. “We chatted a bit. We have never met. I think it was before his current relationship. He was super, super nice”. As for Ben Affleck, his reps have denied rumors that the actor hit on the real estate agent on the app. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.“, they said in a press release sent to the American site People. Additionally, a rep for Emma Hernan added that the Ben Affleck swap, which she and Chrishell Stause discussed in the episode, took place in 2019, which was two years before her reunion with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez engaged again

The filming of season 5 of Selling Sunset took place long before the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, again as a couple. The American popstar, who will be entitled to his documentary on Netflix, announced the happy event through his newsletter On the JLO. In a video, she showed off her huge engagement ring and the actress went on to share some details about her romantic proposal. “Saturday night, in my favorite place on earth (a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed to me. I was literally speechless and he said, “Is that a yes?” I replied, “Yes, of course, that’s a yes.”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a wonderful love story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the movie troubled loves and had started dating in 2002. Nicknamed “Bennifer” by the media, the couple had quickly announced their engagement, three months after the start of the relationship. The actor even made an appearance in the music video for his fiancée’s hit Jenny From on the Block, before they ended their engagement in 2004. The actor then found love in the arms of Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children before divorcing. As for Jennifer Lopez, she succumbed to the charm of singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins, before divorcing. Seventeen years after their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are again inseparable. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very aware of those things. It’s a beautiful result that it happened in this way, at this time in our lives when we can truly appreciate, celebrate and respect each other.”.

Article written in collaboration with 6Médias