The crazy rumor about Rihanna that ignites Twitter

Rihanna has been at the center of all discussions on Twitter for several hours. A rumor has set fire to the powder, Internet users are unleashed.

isopix













By the editor

Published on 04/15/2022 at 10:03

Reading time: 2 mins





It was a tweet that sparked heated discussions: according to Louis Pisano, a fashion influencer followed by 130,000 people on Instagram and 25,000 on Twitter, Rihanna left ASAP Rocky, father of her future child, after having caught him trying to deceive her.

According to Louis, ASAP Rocky had an affair with Amina Muaddi, a fashion designer who works with Rihanna. The deception allegedly took place during Paris Fashion Week. Louis Pisano’s publication has been shared more than 3,700 times at the time of writing, but the number continues to climb.

Amina is responsible for designing shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty brand. ASAP Rocky and Amina have known each other for several years: she has already collaborated with him for a collection of shoes.

No evidence has been put forward to prove the veracity of this rumor. The parties involved have not yet commented on it.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. In an interview for Vogue magazine, the singer confided that her pregnancy would not prevent her from being who she is. She explains in this interview how she got close to ASAP Rocky at the start of the pandemic. “He became my family at that time. I feel like I can live anything by his side. They hadn’t planned to have a child together but they welcomed the surprise with joy.

Amina Muaddi’s latest Instagram post is a photo of Rihanna wearing one of the pairs of shoes she designed for her. Comments are rife under the post. Rihanna fans, while nothing is confirmed, are already attacking Amina: “If the rumors are true, Rihanna will put an end to your career”, “How audacious, you are posting this when you are send ASAP behind the Queen’s back”, “I hope your creations will devalue”, “Did you really do that?”.