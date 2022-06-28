The crazy rumor of a CSGO dream team led by Neymar

It’s a totally outlandish rumor that appeared on Reddit several days ago, based on little credible evidence but still amusing nonetheless. So let’s take a look at what would be the most ambitious project in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

NEYMAR and the dollars

It’s no secret that Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, aka Neymar Jr. is a huge fan of Counter-Strike. A loyal supporter of Brazilian clubs, he also has an inventory that would make more than one dream, is doing rather not too badly on the game and has already broadcast live games, in particular where he played with French stars like Mathieu “ZywOo”. Herbaut, Richard “shox” Papillon or the influencer Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein, former professional player on Call Of Duty and star of Twitch and YouTube. Except that until now this interest of the Brazilian star had been confined to this role of external observer without him deciding to personally engage in the creation of his own club for example. A project that may not be so utopian as that, his teammate in the Brazilian selection Carlos Henrique Casimiro known as Casemiro, Real Madrid midfielder, having taken the plunge with Case Esports at the end of 2020.

It is therefore because Neymar is particularly rich with his 4 million euros a month at PSG, net of tax, that some would see him creating a club with disproportionate ambitions and resources. The composition revealed on Reddit would not really make sense, but it has the merit of compiling some of the best players in the world today. We would thus find the two members of NAVI Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi, accompanied by Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov at the sniper as well as the Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov from Cloud9 and the Latvian Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis today today on the transfer list at Virtus.pro. This assembled quintet would therefore bring together the best player in the world 2021 (s1mple), the fifth (Ax1Le) the eighth (YEKINDAR) and the ninth (b1t).

To lead this heterogeneous band it would be simple who would have full powers. No designated trainer, not worth it with such firepower, it would be enough to go straight ahead, but salaries of 100,000 dollars a month for each. If this totally crazy project has no chance of succeeding and consists simply of a stack of talents, it reminds us that only a few months ago the dream team of CSGO built by our colleagues from Draft5.gg consisted rather Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (star player), Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg (lurker), Jesper “JW” Wecksell (opener), Kenny “kennyS” Schrub (sniper) and Timofey “interz” Yakushin (support). A nostalgic quintet perhaps, but much more balanced and less expensive.