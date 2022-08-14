The crazy rumor that could send Francis Ngannou into the Kardashian family!

Always discreet about his private life, Francis Ngannou wastes little time with the superfluous and the gossip. Still, the Kardashian family situation propels The Predator into the center of a pretty bonkers rumor. We take stock of this rather amazing possibility!

If several MMA fighters like to stage their private lives, and take a good look at the various facts section, Francis Ngannou is not one of them. Unlike Conor McGregor and others, the Cameroonian wants to focus on the essentials, namely the octagon. However, several American sites mention the name of the UFC heavyweight world champion alongside that of the Kardashians!

To understand, we must first remember that Kim Kardashian recently separated from her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The latter saw the situation very badly, to the point of going through one of the darkest periods of his life. But the show must go onand, already, the whole American gossip planet is wondering about the identity of the future boyfriend of the star.

Ngannou and Adesanya discussed about Kim Kardashian

The bookmakers have also revealed their odds as to the contenders who could claim the title of Kim K’s boyfriend:

Kim Kardashian Next Boyfriend odds 🥵 Van Jones +800

Pete Davidson +900

Ray J +1000

Nick Cannon +1000

Jamie Foxx +1200

Chris Evans (CIN) +1400

Harry Styles +2000

Kanye +2200

Adesanya +2500

Drake +3000

Michael B.Jordan +3300

Eminem +6500

Johnny Depp +10000

Donald Trump +20000 pic.twitter.com/9B6jSHqlog — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 11, 2022

Odds for Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend according to bookmakers 🥵

Among the names mentioned, it will not have escaped you that Israel Adesanya figures prominently. The charismatic MMA fighter has the personality to match Kardashian, that’s for sure. However, Izzy and Ngannou are great friends, and a close friend always (or almost) ends up meeting the girlfriend of the other, it is well known.

So don’t be surprised if one day, browsing your Twitter or Instagram feed, you come across a photo of the Predator all smiles with Kim Kardashian or other family members. While waiting for this (improbable) hypothesis to see the light of day, Ngannou is thinking above all of his return to form, and the latest images of the Cameroonian have something to scare the competition.

Could Izzy Adesanyana make a sensational arrival in the Kardashian family, taking Francis Ngannou in his luggage? The bookmakers evoke the possibility. From there to what it comes true, it is much more uncertain, you will agree!