the crazy rumor that will shake Shakira!

Last June, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their breakup. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for your privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, officially declared the parents of Milan and Sacha in a press release. A blow for the singer whose infidelities of her ex made the headlines. Since then, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” has reportedly obtained custody of the children and was recently spotted having a good time in a heavenly place.

But the news is not good and Shakira may be shaken by it. Already because the famous footballer has been seen in the company of another. Clara Marti, a 23-year-old young woman who would study public relations would have caught his eye a few months ago. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but those around them all know what is going on”said an anonymous source to our colleagues at Sun. “People helped him keep the romance a secret and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find pictures of her”.

Then, because new rumors say she is…pregnant. As reported by a journalist from the Spanish media brandthe young woman was seen with a (very) small can that could be linked to a pregnancy. “You can see like a little belly. This woman is thin and you can see a little belly”, he confided, thus launching crazy rumors. To see the images, it is still very difficult to say if a baby is on the way, but there is no doubt that Shakira is likely to experience these new rumors very badly.

Antoine FM

