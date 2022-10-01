the crazy stat of Lionel Messi on a free kick!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

And one! This Saturday evening, during the match against OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes, as part of the 9th day of Ligue 1, the Argentinian of Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi scored his first goal on the spot -franc since his arrival in France in the summer of 2021. A symbolic goal, especially since it is his … sixtieth career (50 with Barça, 9 with Argentina), like the recalls OptaJean! Accustomed to making differences in this exercise under the tunic of FC Barcelona, ​​​​the ex-Catalan has for the moment shown himself to be in check since his arrival in the French capital. Before tonight, then. The first of a long series ?