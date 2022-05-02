the crazy story behind the hit “Crank That”

Nowadays, many make fun of 6ix9ine with his crazy look, his excessive troll side and his colorful mane. These probably did not experience the Soulja Boy phenomenon in the mid-2000s. It’s clear that the Mississippi rapper born in Chicago and long established in the streets of Atlanta had nothing to envy.

At the beginning of his career, this wacky and quirky character with cartoonish looks did not hesitate to take himself for Superman, wearing colorful 5XL clothes, blanco-engraved glasses and bling-blings a thousand times too big for him. It doesn’t look like much, but when his biggest hit Crank That was released on May 2, 2007, the MC nicknamed Big Draco broke down the doors of the rap game and paved the way for a dazzling career.

Since then, we are not going to lie to each other, the hype around him has nevertheless fallen well. If today, we mainly talk about him through his clashes and other escapades on social networks, we cannot deny that the rapper has left his mark on hip-hop culture. Yes, no offense to his detractors, Soulja Boy was a visionary, an opportunist who understood before anyone else what the magic of the Internet would allow.

Soulja Boy, the Internet’s First Rapper

Back to the days of skyblogs and the first consumer mobile phones. This time before when young people sent ringtones to each other via Bluetooth, the very ones they recovered by sending “ringtone” to 8.12.12. It’s 2005 and by then Soulja Boy, full name DeAndre Cortez Way is ahead of his time. He has already understood before anyone else that to break through, you have to play the card of virality. For him, passing through his neighborhood the traditional circuits of the music industry is overrated: he prefers to bet on the Internet and social networks, this more than a decade before TikTok dances became trendy,

In the mid-2000s, there were still few platforms on which to share his music. The then 15-year-old rapper goes through Soundclick, the ancestor site of MySpace where he can upload his songs online and sell them directly in digital format to the listener.. More than a commercial portal, the platform already offered a charting system that guided sound diggers to current trends. A vein that the rapper was quick to exploit.

As the songs progress, Soulja Boy makes its mark, climbs higher and higher in the rankings and already accumulates thousands of daily downloads. A sign that he was one step ahead, he remains one of the first rappers in history to open a YouTube channel, at a time when even PewDiePie, Norman and Cyprien did not yet exist. In short, his music invades the web through all possible and imaginable distribution channels and everything is in place for him to perpetuate his heist.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

The Crank That Tornado

A few months later, Soundclick gave way to MySpace. It is on this new medium that he will release the song that will change everything: Crank That. First of all, the title follows the dynamics of the numbers of his previous songs and nothing predestines it to become the phenomenal cardboard that we have known. It was then that the guy had a genius idea: using illegal download platforms to his advantage.

The teenagers of this beginning of the millennium remember it: in the era when subscriptions to streaming platforms did not yet exist, the Holy Grail for those who sought to obtain music for free and immediately online was called Lime Wire. or eMule. We are talking about download software called “peer to peer”. The principle ? Users who register can directly upload files to exchange them and make them available to the whole world.

Understand that anyone can share anything they want, with no limits or real regulations for that matter. Who hasn’t had the unfortunate experience of finding themselves face to face with a good old family porn film instead of the latest Harry Potter, Shrek or Ice Age in .avi format? You know yourself… Anyway, I digress.

Yet it is through this same deceitful principle that Soulja Boy has pulled off a masterstroke. By renaming the song file crankthat by the names of the trending artists and the most downloaded songs of the moment, he managed to distribute his title en masse under the nose and beard of the whole world. Example: Poor Billy is trying to download Lil Wayne’s latest single. With the right keywords typed in the search bar, he thinks he has found it, but when he opens his audio player, he discovers with amazement that his file is not Lolipop, It is in fact Crank That by Soulja Boy. In the jargon, this is called the “growth hacking” technique.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

From there, two solutions are possible: either Billy deletes the file and tries his luck again in the hope of finding the sound he initially came for, or he is captivated by the sound he has just received and goes find out about this mysterious Soulja Boy. It is obviously option 2 which has won the majority. The method may be questionable, the end justifies the means and its number of views on Youtube, just as its downloads on MySpace explode.

At the end of 2007, all the so-called “cool” youth knew Soulja Boy and long before TikTok challenges became fashionable, many people filmed themselves dancing in the footsteps of Crank That. A dance inspired by the movements of Lil Jon’s Snap yo Fingers and the gestures of Atlanta rappers of the time, which the Wall Street Journal describes in these terms: “The dancers hop on their heels, wave their hands, twist their wrists like bikers before striking a Superman pose.”

If Soulja Boy did not of course invent viral dances on social networks, it is the first time in the history of music that an artist unknown to the battalion gives life to a movement of such scope. The enthusiasm will be such that popular artists of the time like Bow Wow, Omarion, Unk, Baby D, Jibbs, Rich Boy will lend themselves to the “Soulja Boy Dance” game.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

The machine is definitely launched and Soulja Boy quickly goes to the next level. Seeing that the piece accompanied by his dance becomes a worldwide phenomenon, the record companies will very quickly take an interest in the rapper. He is contacted by the Atlanta producer M. Collipark who seeks to recruit him on his label Collipark Records. The guy is so determined to sign him that he’ll drive straight to his neighborhood to get him to sign his first contract at his Mississippi home.

This is only the beginning of his rise since just a few weeks later, he will be signed to Interscope and crankthat will have a national and then global reach. So much so that the title will be declined in many remixes. It is moreover that of William Geslin which will be one of the most diffused in club and on radio at the time, in particular in France. A faster and more electric remix than the original and its resolutely street side. The rest is history.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

The legacy of a hit

Beyond the millions of records and ringtones sold, not to mention the tons of derivative products and other goodies shaped in his likeness, Soulja Boy, with crankthatdeeply marked the rap game. In his time, although everyone was already aware that the web was going to change our lives and our methods of cultural consumption, few still dared to risk launching themselves into the unknown. Seventeen-year-old DeAndre Cortez Way not only did it, he succeeded.

If today breaking into the web, creating an original character and broadcasting your music for free while waiting for a buzz has become the norm, in 2007, it was very far from being the case. The audacity shown by Soulja Boy in using the new tools offered by the web to impose itself at the top of the mainstream scene obviously inspired more than one. After him, many rappers, whatever their schools or styles, followed his path and looked into the opportunities offered by the Internet.

More than being the first rapper to have used the web to break through, Soulja Boy has given birth to a whole new generation of rappers through his vision of rap and his way of doing it. At a time when many current MCs like to rap outside the beat, Draco was undoubtedly one of the precursors in this field. In terms of imagery too, with his crazy look, his show-off look and his wild dance steps, we cannot take away his role as a precursor in the advent of sassy and extravagant artists like Lil Pump, Rae Sremmurd or again the sulphurous 6ix9ine.

We inevitably come to what annoys since you can imagine, despite all that he has brought to hip-hop, Soulja Boy is far from having only friends in the game. Public enemy number 1 of purists, the Mississippi rapper is considered one of the main responsible for the “death of hip-hop”. at the beginning of the 2010s. According to them, he is the one who destroyed the original culture by discrediting street cred in favor of a more superficial and more entertainment-oriented vision of hip-hop.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

Let’s not forget either that beyond the viral and other challenges and other burlesque dances that he popularized, Soulja Boy was also one of the first to enter the era of extra-musical clashes on social networks. . Tyga, Migos, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Drake or even Floyd Mayweather are all artists and personalities with whom he got confused online . To say how well known and recognized the guy is for his big mouth, we will admit that the public remembers his clash videos and other statements of force on Instagram more than his diss tracks themselves.

In addition to beefs and troll statements on the networks, Soulja Boy is also and above all great moments of fun. For this reason, he is and will remain an emblematic figure in the history of the rap game. A phenomenal personality, as fascinating as it is controversial.

Musically unfortunately, his many albums and multiple mixtapes released since Crank That will never manage to outclass or even equal the tidal wave caused by his 2007 hit. Too bad, but why cry since in addition to having marked hip -hop of his imprint, he will have made us delirious all the same.