the crazy story from France

A PSG footballer hires two villains to attack her teammate: the absurd story that emerged from France.

Thursday 4 November the Paris Saint Germain footballer Kheira Hamraoui she was attacked in Versailles while she was in a car. Two men with their faces covered by a mask hit the girl in the legs and arms, then dragged her out of the car and continued hitting her with a bar. The brutal assault suffered by the player immediately put the player on alert PSG which has since increased its security measures in order to protect its clients.

For days all the French media have wondered why the footballer was attacked so violently and who could be behind the masks. Today the Versailles police investigation revealed the possible involvement of Aminata Diallo teammate of the victim both at PSG and in the transalpine national team: the player was arrested and held in custody on charges of being the instigator of the attack.

According to investigators, Aminata would have paid the two men to attack the teammate. At the moment the footballer and her entourage have not released any statements in this regard. The club, on the other hand, limited itself to a press release in which he explained that he had learned the news and assured the police of full cooperation. PSG had already condemned theact of violence immediately from his card and ordered greater security measures.

Read also ->“We want to win”: the “Tom Cruise” of the goalposts threatens Mancini’s blues

Has the teammate attacked: who are Diallo and Hamraoui

If it is confirmed that Diallo is behind the aggression of her teammate, it should be understood for what reasons she resorted to such an action. The two joined PSG five years ago and had a similar career for a time: both were shot on loan for 3 years. Last year Diallo was included in the starting squad, while Hamroui was sold, also on loan, to Barcelona.

Read also ->Cristiano Ronaldo, sensational: away from Manchester at the end of the year. Where could he go?

The year in Catalonia was that of the definitive consecration of the player, as she played a leading role in Barcelona’s record of victories and in the victory of the Champions League. Given the year, PSG called her back to home plate and included her in their squad. Could this have created a rivalry? Even if that were the case, it would not justify the brutal assault.