The crazy viral rumor about Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner!

Failing to have animated the NBA market this summer, Devin Booker will have kept the American press people on the alert for long weeks. A priori reconciled with Kendall Jenner, the Suns star recently saw the birth of a big hallway noise about her couple!

Apart from the Deandre Ayton soap opera, which was quickly resolved following the opening of free agency, Suns fans have had little breaking news to get their teeth into since the start of the offseason. Some of them therefore had to turn to the “gossip” media to find suspense about one of their players. Devin Booker has indeed been talked about a lot this summer, and not necessarily for reasons related to basketball.

Admittedly extended at a hefty price by its leaders in early July, the rear star especially held internet users spellbound via his romance with Kendall Jenner. Solid during its first two years of existence, the couple formed by the two celebrities has crossed a large zone of disturbances in recent weeks, to the point of breaking. A break which nevertheless seems to have been only temporary.

Barely patched up, D-Book and Kendall soon to be married?!

Considered separated for several days, Booker and Jenner would have finally managed to put an end to this crisis. In any case, this is what the latest rumors on this file want, and which has been confirmed by an intimate photo recently posted by the young woman. The specialized site Media Take Out delivered the underside of this rapprochement, revealing at the same time the big next step that the two lovebirds could take!

Devin went to great lengths to work things out with Kendall as soon as they broke up. The threat of losing her was a real wake-up call for Devin. Since then, he does whatever it takes to make her happy. It’s like they’re in the honeymoon stage again. Kendall’s friends and family are thrilled to have them back together, and everyone would love to see them get married.

Passing the ring on Kendall’s finger, D-Book knows the curse that could strike him. Players previously married to members of the Kardashian family, like Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom or Tristan Thompson, did not follow a good career trajectory following this decision. Anyway, this rumor still does not prevent the supermodel from appearing very scantily dressed on the networks!

Despite a separation that is still fresh, the relatives of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner would hope that they get engaged very quickly. Suns fans can only wish the player happiness, even if the risk of joining the Kardashian family seems high!