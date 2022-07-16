The cream with bakuchiol for the eye contour that continues to have good reviews because it eliminates the tired face effect

It is clear that if we could say which is the area that makes us look tired the most, it is dark circles. Those who suffer from them know that it is a very difficult problem, and that it seems that you always have a bad face, you have slept badly or you are sad. But it’s not like that. It is simply the sensation that dark circles bring.

The

care of dark circles is not easy. The skin surrounding the eye area is very delicate and thin. It dehydrates very quickly, the blood does not circulate well and

dryness begins. Dark circles can also arise from other agents such as

sun overexposure without protection, lack of vitaminslack of rest and alcohol or tobacco.

For those more tired looks, you have to emphasize

a good facial routine. That if you are having a bad time and you sleep worse, nothing happens. In summer it is very normal to wake up with more dark circles under your eyes, because we rest less due to the heat.

In addition to wearing eye patches when you get little rest, or notice your face looks bad, there are more options. There are facial yoga techniques, and of course creams specifically indicated for the eye contour that help decongest this area.

Above all, emphasis must be placed on

eye contour creams. These types of products are very effective in helping

to reduce dark circles and bags. They have powerful assets that allow you to achieve more immediate results. And if you usually pay attention to facial beauty routines, surely you have some cream in the fridge to

the eye contour.

Of course, we recommend that you try a new cream to

the eye contour since we have seen that he does not stop receiving compliments. It is a cream that does not stop having good reviews online. In addition, this cream is one of the favorite brands of some celebrities who pamper their skin a lot, such as

Charlize Theron, Halle Berry or Sophie Turner.

Ole Henriksen eye contour cream



doctor



We are talking about the eye contour cream A powerful eye contour cream

Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Creme by Ole Henriksen (47.99 euros). As we have seen in Sephora, where you can find it, this cream is one of the most desired. It has almost 700 ratings and does not stop selling.

The reasons for its success? It is a double action cream that instantly blurs wrinkles in the eye area thanks to its formula with

bakuchiolpeptides and orchid stem cells.

This powerful cream helps instantly blur the look of wrinkles and crow’s feet. Thanks to

peptides and bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, this revolutionary treatment improves the elasticity and firmness of the skin, as well as the appearance of dark circles. And of course it also helps

blur the color of dark circles.